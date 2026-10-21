Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

US imposes sanctions on Greek, Panama law firm for helping Iran shipping

By Reuters Today, 8:22 pm
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The US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on Panama- and Greek-based law firm Karnakis and Karnakis, which it says has supported Iranian shipping for years.

The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) also issues an administrative subpoena to advance an investigation into a Greek bank over potential ties to Iran, according to a Treasury statement, which does not name the bank.

FINCEN also issues requests for information to six other banks in Europe over relationships with Iranian financial institutions under US sanctions.

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