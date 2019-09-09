US police delegation arrives in Israel for joint consultations with local law enforcement

A delegation of several dozen high ranking American police officers has arrived in the Jewish state where they are taking part in a series of events and consultations aimed at strengthening the domestic security cooperation between the two countries.

The US delegation known as the Police Unity Tour will be completing a two-day bike ride across Israel to raise awareness of American law enforcement members who have fallen in the line of duty.

The officers will also visit border communities in the north and south, meeting with local law enforcement for briefings on how Israel Police manages responses to both criminal incidents as well as terrorism.

On Wednesday, the delegation will take part in a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Jerusalem along with officials from the US embassy. Fourteen of the 48 visiting officers were on the ground during those attacks and will be sharing their experiences with Israeli law enforcement.

“The bonds we form between US and Israeli police are very strong,” says Michael Safras, chief of New Jersey’s Essex County Sheriff’s Department, in a conversation with The Times of Israel.

— Jacob Magid