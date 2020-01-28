West Bank settlements report rapid growth in 2019

The population of Jewish settlements in the West Bank surged by more than 3 percent in 2019, well above the growth rate of Israel’s overall population, a settler group says. It predicts even higher growth this year thanks to a nascent building boom made possible by friendly policies of the Trump administration.

The data, released ahead of US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan, indicate that evacuating settlements is no longer a viable option for international peacemakers, says Baruch Gordon, director of West Bank Jewish Population Stats.

“We’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” he says.

His group, using official Interior Ministry data, says the population of West Bank settlements rose to 463,353 people as of Jan. 1, up 3.1% from 449,508 a year earlier. In comparison, Israel’s overall population rose 1.9% in 2019.