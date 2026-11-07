Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Woman found dead in central Arab town after reported stabbing; relative said detained

Today, 9:45 am
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A roughly 40-year-old woman was found dead with injuries in the central Arab town of Tira this morning, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

Arabic media reports she was stabbed and that police arrested a relative of the victim on suspicion of involvement.

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