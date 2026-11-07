Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Yair Golan says open to government with Haredim but demands they enlist and ‘respect our way of life’

Today, 7:34 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Democrats party chairman Yair Golan and members of his party celebrate at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the release of exit poll results on election night, October 27, 2026. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)
Democrats party chairman Yair Golan and members of his party celebrate at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the release of exit poll results on election night, October 27, 2026. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)

Democrats chairman Yair Golan says he’s open to a government with the Haredim after fellow opposition party chief Avigdor Liberman floated the option of including an ultra-Orthodox faction in a coalition that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but lays out a number of demands.

“Unlike Netanyahu, we won’t go to Bnei Brak or Mea Shearim,” Golan writes in a statement, referring respectively to a Tel Aviv suburb and Jerusalem neighborhood that are heavily Haredi. “Whoever wants a partnership with us needs to come meet us in Ramat Gan.”

Golan calls for conscripting young Haredim, integrating them into the workforce and “ensuring that every child in Israel will receive the tools to make a living honorably,” saying that “the middle class alone can no longer continue to carry the economic and security burden.”

“And just as we respect the Haredi way of life, we expect they will also respect our way of life. In our municipalities it needs to be possible to go out on Shabbat, drink coffee, and, God forbid, get there on public transportation,” the Democrats leader adds, stressing that while he is open to cooperating with the ultra-Orthodox he opposes granting them “a blank check.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.