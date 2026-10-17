Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis free 159 pro-government fighters under amnesty

By AFP Today, 2:27 pm
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Prisoners detained in connection with Yemen’s ongoing conflict line up before they are freed by the Houthis in a release supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, in Sanaa, Yemen, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
Prisoners detained in connection with Yemen’s ongoing conflict line up before they are freed by the Houthis in a release supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, in Sanaa, Yemen, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Yemen’s Houthis announce the release of 159 pro-government fighters under an amnesty announced after they seized swathes of land in a major offensive last month.

The prisoners had “voluntarily surrendered themselves without fighting” as the Iran-backed group captured strategic positions along the Red Sea, Houthi official Abdelqader al-Murtada tells a press conference in Sanaa.

The Houthis’ war with the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government reignited in July, triggering attacks on Saudi oil shipments and other targets including airports.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirms the unilateral release of 159 prisoners and says it has given support by organizing interviews and health checks, contacting families and helping arrange transport.

Murtada says 323 prisoners were released under the amnesty last month after surrendering in Hodeidah governorate.

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