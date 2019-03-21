Newsweek ranks Israel’s Sheba Medical Center among top 10 hospitals worldwide

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan has been listed by Newsweek as one of the world’s top 10 hospitals, and called “a leader in medical science and biotechnical innovation, both in the Middle East and worldwide.”

Affiliated with Tel Aviv University, the Israeli hospital “includes centers for nearly all medical divisions and specialties, and serves over 1 million patients per year. More than 25 percent of all Israeli medical clinical research takes place at its state-of-the-art facilities, and as a hospital it works with nearly every Israeli medical institute to educate students and advance the future of the medical profession.”

Sheba Medical Center was number 10 in the ranking. Top of the list was the Rochester, Minnesota Mayo Clinic – “with its nonprofit’s peerless educational arm” setting the hospital apart from others, “providing vital innovation for the entire medical community.”

Newsweek worked with Statista Inc., a market research and consumer data company, to develop the ranking of the world’s best hospitals.

“The hospitals on this list are at the forefront of adapting to these new challenges while providing top-notch patient care,” Newsweek said in an article published Wednesday.

Cleveland Clinic, with hospitals in the US, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, ranked second, followed by Singapore General Hospital; Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked fourth; Berlin’s Charite’ research based university hospital, fifth. Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital, Canada’s Toronto General Hospital, Japan’s University of Tokyo Hospital and Switzerland’s Lausanne University Hospital were ranked sixth to ninth, respectively.

Earlier this week the Israeli hospital said it would collaborate with Switzerland’s Lonza Group to develop gene therapies for leukemia and lymphoma in a faster and cheaper way. In January, Japanese telecom manufacturer OKI Electric Industry Ltd and the innovation arm of Israel’s Sheba Medical Center said they set up a joint research project that will focus on the prevention of dementia in aging citizens.