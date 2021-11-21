With flipped-over car and fake blood, nationalist rally blocks entrance to Jerusalem

Dozens of nationalist activists blocked the entrance to Jerusalem on Sunday evening and clashed with police in protest of the death last year of a settler teen during a police chase.

In the latest of a series of similar rallies demanding a commission of inquiry, protesters put up an exhibit depicting a flipped-over car, with a dummy body lying under it in a pool of fake blood.

It was meant to depict the scene of Ahuvia Sandak’s death.

Sandak, 16, was killed in a car crash while fleeing from police, allegedly after throwing rocks at Palestinians. Repeated protests over Sandak’s death have escalated into violence and arrests.

The Knesset voted last week to investigate his death.

There were no immediate arrests reported during Sunday’s protest.

Last week, at least seven suspects were arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, and for allegedly throwing rocks at officers during a similar protest. Some protesters then chanted, “Jews, wake up. Jewish blood will not be abandoned.”

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir also spoke in support of the protesters at the rally last week. “There is no demand more just than to prosecute those who harm our loved ones,” he said.

The far-right legal aid organization Honenu, which is representing those detained, has said that police used excessive force at the demonstrations, including firing a water cannon toward a teen who was protesting on the street two weeks ago.

Sandak’s death has sparked clashes between police and protesters over the past year, with the protesters claiming police were responsible for his death and demanding legal action.

Sandak, a resident of the Bat Ayin settlement, was fleeing Border Police in a car with three other youths on December 21, 2020, when the car flipped over, killing him.

According to police, Sandak’s group fled from police before losing control of their vehicle. Sandak’s defenders view his death as a police killing; they allege that the police car hit his vehicle from behind, causing it to run off the road.