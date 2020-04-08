1 in 4 Americans say pandemic strengthened their faith. For US Jews, it’s 7%

JTA — A new survey found that only seven percent of American Jews feel that the coronavirus crisis has strengthened their faith, as opposed to nearly a quarter of Americans as a whole.

The survey, published Thursday by the Pew Research Center, found that Jews had the lowest percentage of respondents whose faith has been strengthened by the crisis. Along with the 7% of Jews whose faith has grown stronger, 69% said their faith hasn’t changed much and 22% said they weren’t religious to begin with.

A very small percentage, not represented numerically in the study, said their faith has gotten weaker.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the United States as a whole, 24% of people said their faith has gotten stronger, 2% said it’s gotten weaker, 47% said it hasn’t changed much and 26% said they aren’t religious.

The group with the largest number of respondents that said their faith has gotten stronger is black Protestants, 56% of whom reported strengthening faith.

It’s possible that few Jews responded positively to the “faith” question because the question’s wording referenced “religious faith,” a terminology that tends to be less common among Jews than among Christians.