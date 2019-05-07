Accused killer of teen Ori Ansbacher ruled fit to stand trial

The Palestinian man accused of raping and murdering Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher in February has been ruled fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Arafat Irfaiya was charged with terror offenses in the February 7 murder of Ori Ansbacher in a Jerusalem forest. The Jerusalem district psychiatrist found him to be responsible for his actions and fit to stand trial, judicial officials said Tuesday.

Last week the Jerusalem District Court ordered Irfaiya undergo a psychiatric examination at the request of his defense attorney, who alleged he was suffering from mental problems.

The indictment against, Irfaiya, 29, said he entered Israel from the West Bank illegally in early February armed with a knife.

On the day of the killing, Ansbacher, who was a volunteer at a youth center in the capital, went for a walk in the woodland of Ein Yael on the southern edge of Jerusalem, encountering Irfaiya by chance.

“He came across Ansbacher and decided to kill her because she was Jewish,” the charge sheet said. “He attacked Ori with violent cruelty, and though she tried to fight him off, he overpowered her. He stabbed her with a knife multiple times throughout her body, causing her death.”

During a previous hearing, state prosecutors presented the court with evidence against Irfaiya, including his DNA that was found on the murder weapon and at the crime scene. Prosecutors also told the court that during his interrogation, Irfaiya revealed details about Ansbacher that implicated him in her murder.

On April 19, Israeli security forces demolished his home in the West Bank city of Hebron.