After House vote, Trump brands Democrats ‘anti-Jewish,’ ‘anti-Israel’

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said Friday that a recent US House of Representatives vote condemning bigotry shows the opposition Democrats have become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

“I thought yesterday’s vote by the House was disgraceful,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “The Democrats have become an anti-Israel party and anti-Jewish party.”

The Republican president spoke a day after the vote on a resolution originally intended to condemn anti-Semitism following controversial comments by Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota that instead became a broader anti-hate measure.

Several Republicans and a few Democrats openly complained that the measure was watered down because what originated as a targeting of anti-Semitism was broadened out to include all forms of bigotry, including Islamophobia and discrimination against other minorities.

The resolution passed overwhelmingly, 407 to 23, with all Democrats voting in favor including Omar herself. Republicans generally joined in the favorable vote, though nearly two-dozen opposed the measure.

The former Somali refugee had been assailed for suggesting supporters of Israel are urging lawmakers to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Lawmakers expressed outrage, warning that Omar was peddling in age-old anti-Semitic tropes about Jews having dual loyalties.

The vote also revealed divisions within the American Jewish community, with some groups welcoming the measure while others blasted it as watered down.

“While we commend Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to bring to the floor the issue of anti-Semitism within its ranks, the politically expedient resolution failed to call out Representative Omar by name and failed to take into account the historically unique dimensions of the anti-Semitic themes trafficked by Rep. Omar,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement shortly following the vote.

Other prominent Jewish groups, however, welcomed the resolution. The Anti-Defamation League said it was “pleased the House of Representatives took a firm stance against anti-Semitism, including making an explicit statement rejecting the pernicious myth of dual loyalty and other vile slurs that have been used to persecute Jews for centuries.”

The Orthodox Union welcomed the measure but said “it would have been better for the House of Representatives to respond to recent incidents of anti-Semitism with a resolution exclusively addressing that topic.”

The resolution passed Thursday condemns anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities “as hateful expressions of intolerance.”

Some Democrats complained that Omar’s comments had ignited the action after years of President Donald Trump’s racially charged rhetoric led to no similar congressional action.

The seven-page document details a history of recent attacks not only against Jews in the United States but also Muslims, as it condemns all such discrimination as contradictory to “the values and aspirations” of the people of the United States.

Eric Cortellessa and AP contributed to this report