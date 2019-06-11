Anti-Semitic graffiti found at home of Muslim victim of Toulouse killer

JTA — The home of the mother of a Muslim victim of the jihadist killer Mohammed Merah from Toulouse was spray painted with anti-Semitic threats.

Latifa Ibn Ziaten, whose son, Imad, was murdered in 2012, discovered the graffiti Monday, she wrote on Twitter.

One graffito, written in misspelled French, read: “Jew, soon dead.” Another said: “Your time is coming soon, dirty Jew.” A third read: “Long live Merah.”

Merah murdered Imad Ibn Ziaten, a soldier in the French army, days before he killed a teacher, Rabbi Jonathan Sandler, and two of his children, Arie and Gabriel, ages 6 and 3, and Miriam Monsonego, 8, at the Otzar Hatorah school in Toulouse.

En me réveillant ce matin, c’est sous le choc que j’ai découvert ces tags sur les murs de ma maison. Une nouvelle fois, je suis prise pour cible. J’ai déposé plainte. J’espère que les coupables seront retrouvés et punis de leur acte haineux. pic.twitter.com/Q6OXyEsbSe — Latifa Ibn Ziaten (@LatifaIbnZ) June 10, 2019

Latifa Ibn Ziaten has campaigned with French Jews against anti-Semitism.

She has traveled to Israel in the framework of her activism against anti-Semitism and hatred, and spoke at a convention of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jews of her indignation when she hears young Muslims speak of Merah as a martyr.

“I can’t believe my ears and I tell myself this is simply not possible in the France I know,” she said in 2014.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.