BB shots fired at Los Angeles Jewish community building

Shots from a BB gun were fired at the Valley Village Community Kollel, a yeshiva for married men, in Los Angeles.

The building was struck on Sunday morning, while the kollel was in session inside, the Yeshiva World News website reported.

No one was injured from the shots, though the window of a car parked outside of the building was shattered.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call about the incident. Police officers swept a nearby building, where they took a man with a BB gun into custody, according to Yeshiva World News.

It was not clear if the building was intentionally targeted.

In July, the California Department of Justice announced that anti-Semitic hate crimes increased by 21 percent in California in 2018 from the previous year. There were 126 hate crimes motivated by anti-Semitism in 2018, up from 104 incidents in 2017. A high of 160 anti-Semitic hate crimes were reported in 2009, according to the report.

In April, a shooter entered the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California, and opened fire, killing one and injuring several others.