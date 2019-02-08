Body of 19-year-old woman found on outskirts of Jerusalem in apparent murder

The body of a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since early Thursday was found later in the evening on the outskirts of Jerusalem. She was naked and “with signs of violence” on the body, police and medics said.

A court imposed a gag order on the details of the apparent murder, which was being investigated by the police and the Shin Bet security service. A police officer said investigators were “exploring all possible motives.”

Family members had reported the woman missing earlier in the day saying they had lost contact with her.

On Thursday evening, the naked body with “signs of violence” on it was found in Ein Yael on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem, police said.

Ein Yael lies between the Jerusalem zoo and the West Bank village of Walaja.

“When we reached the scene we were taken to an open area. There we saw the 19-year-old woman who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing,” Magen David Adom medic Seffi Mizrahi told reporters. “Unfortunately all we could do was pronounce her dead.”