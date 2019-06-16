Brawl erupts at popular pancake house near Netanya
Employee and customer come to blows, reportedly after argument over seating

By TOI staff Today, 5:02 am 0 Edit
A brawl filmed at a pancake house north of Netanya, June 15, 2019 (video screenshot)
A brawl erupted Saturday at a popular pancake house at a rest stop near Beit Yanai, north of Netanya.

Hebrew media reports said a customer and an employee had apparently had an argument over seating which devolved into violence.

A video of the incident that circulated on social media showed several people push and hit each other and at one point hurl chairs at one another as they moved out into the parking lot.

Police were investigating the incident.

