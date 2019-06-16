Brawl erupts at popular pancake house near Netanya

A brawl erupted Saturday at a popular pancake house at a rest stop near Beit Yanai, north of Netanya.

Hebrew media reports said a customer and an employee had apparently had an argument over seating which devolved into violence.

A video of the incident that circulated on social media showed several people push and hit each other and at one point hurl chairs at one another as they moved out into the parking lot.

Police were investigating the incident.