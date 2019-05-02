Effigy of late Polish Jewish communist hung on gallows at former Lodz Ghetto

KRAKOW, Poland (JTA) — An activist who says he is working to “liberate Poland from American Jews’ occupation” unveiled an effigy in Lodz of a Jewish politician hung on a gallows.

Sławomir Dul presented the display featuring the late communist politician Jakub Berman, captioned “Jew,” outside the headquarters of the city’s police station Tuesday, Gazeta Wyborcza reported. The building stands in what used to be the Lodz Ghetto.

Dul shouted “I did it, I hung a Jew,” the report said.

Police officers documented the display without intervening immediately, according to Gazeta Wyborcza. Outraged passers-by did dismantle it, the report said.

Police told Dul to leave when the display became a cause for disturbing public order, a police spokesman said. Dul left without resisting.

Another effigy of a Jew has been hanged in #Poland This time it happened right in the front of a police station in #Lodz, a city once renowned for its Jewish population. Police protected the activist's performance from outraged passers-by.#antisemitismhttps://t.co/qRCPdliGlP pic.twitter.com/Z65nXaclPC — Andrzej G. #FBPE ???????????????? (@EreaAndrzej) April 30, 2019

On April 26, locals from a town in southern Poland re-enacted the custom of casting judgment on Judas Iscariot, the betrayer of Jesus, using a life-size effigy of a stereotypical Jew with a hooked nose and sidelocks.

The incident provoked international condemnations, including from the State of Israel.