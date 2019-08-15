From Shakespeare to ‘Shababnikim’: Late summer with The Times of Israel Presents

The Times of Israel Presents, in partnership with Beit Avi Chai, the Khan Theatre and Theater in the Rough, invites readers to enjoy a range of late summertime treats live in Jerusalem, in English.

On Sunday, August 25, join The Times of Israel’s culture editor Jessica Steinberg and Beit Avi Chai for an evening with Eliran Malka, creator of Israel’s multi-award-winning TV comedy sensation “Shababnikim.” The hit Israeli sitcom explores the surprisingly contemporary ambitions, adventures, loves and lives of young people pushing the envelope in the sheltered ultra-Orthodox yeshiva world.

The show swept the comedy prizes at the 2018 Israeli TV and Film Awards. Last summer, The Times of Israel hosted the English-language premiere of several episodes of the series at the Jerusalem Cinematheque in a continuing program of screenings.

Malka also wrote and directed the acclaimed feature film “The Unorthodox,” about the rise of a fictional Sephardic political movement in Jerusalem. The Times of Israel’s David Horovitz and Steinberg said it was “deftly scripted and supremely acted.”

Malka grew up in a religiously observant family in northern Israel, but it wasn’t until he moved to Jerusalem to study at the Ma’aleh Film School that he first encountered the shababnikim, the bad boys of the yeshiva world, roaming the streets of the capital.

“I started to see all kinds of people that I’d never seen,” Malka told The Times of Israel’s Steinberg. “Yeshiva boys involved in Western life, dressed well and with cigarettes. I’d never seen that anywhere else.”

“For people outside, it seems like a fantasy,” said Malka. “I wanted to love these characters, to make them look good, but real, as well.”

Malka will talk about his career and creations, as well as share some of his favorite clips. For details and tickets, click HERE.

‘Measure for Measure’

Sex, power, corruption and a plot recalling the movie “Indecent Proposal.” No, not the latest Netflix-bound Israeli soap opera, but a 400-year-old classic performed during August in a leafy park overlooking Jerusalem’s Old City walls at sunset.

“Measure for Measure: In Motion” by Theater in the Rough has nine performances from August 14-27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Bloomfield Gardens behind the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. Entrance is free of charge, and donations are welcome.

The play is directed by Beth Steinberg and performed outside, with the actors moving between different locations for different scenes as the audience follows them.

“’Measure for Measure’ is a story of morality, family, love, and right and wrong. It leaves us asking what lengths would we go to, to save someone else, at peril to ourselves?” says Abigail Ellis, who plays Isabella. “This is a story that needs to be told, especially in today’s world with the #metoo movement. It’s unfortunately one we are all too familiar with, and the fact that this was written about over 400 years ago yet still persists is a fascinating and terrifying thing to think about.”

For those who find movement or hearing a problem, there is a special accessible performance at the Beit Moses home for the elderly in Jerusalem on August 23.

Pre-performance workshops for children and adults will be held on August 18, 22 and 26, and there will an evening exploring “Measure for Measure” and the Talmud with theater scholar Dr. Yair Lipshitz on August 20. For more details, click HERE.

English at the Khan

In September, the Khan Theatre, in partnership with The Times of Israel Presents, will stage two special performances for English speakers, with exclusive discount tickets for TOI readers.

On Thursday, September 12, English speakers can enjoy the new production of Natan Alterman’s 1959 play “Inn of the Ghosts.”

Virtuoso violinist Hananel leaves his home and devoted wife to go out into the world and fulfill himself as an artist. His wife, who aspires to ideal love, acquiesces. For 12 years she enslaves herself to the abusive son of a moneychanger in order to help Hananel fulfill his dream. The only condition she sets is that he swears to come home when he promised he would. Alterman’s masterwork is a fascinating play about an artist thirsting for self-fulfillment and recognition, who ultimately pays a high price for his ambition: when he forgets his love and breaks his vow, his creative talent is taken from him.

On Monday, September 23, the Khan Theatre presents “Eating” by Yaakov Shabtai, a powerful satire featuring the biblical King Ahab and his wife Jezebel who arranges the murder of Naboth the Jezreelite so Ahab can seize his vineyard.

“A strong black comedy showing that government corruption becomes the norm until we almost accept it… Precise and sophisticated performance,” said Yediot Ahronoth. Presented with English surtitles.

An evening with Eliran Malka

Produced by The Times of Israel Presents and Beit Avi Chai

Sunday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Beit Avi Chai,

44 King George, Jerusalem

Tickets NIS 40. Book HERE

“Measure for Measure: In Motion”

August 14, 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Bloomfield Gardens, Jerusalem

(Behind King David Hotel)

Free Entrance (Suggested donation: NIS 35)

Details: info@theaterintherough.co.il, or 052-5594257

“Inn of the Ghosts”

Thursday, September 12 at 8:30 p.m.

Khan Theatre,

2 David Remez St., Jerusalem

Discount tickets for Times of Israel readers NIS 75 (normally NIS 220).

Quote discount code: 7274. Book HERE

“Eating”

Monday, September 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Khan Theatre,

2 David Remez St., Jerusalem

Discount tickets for Times of Israel readers NIS 75 (normally NIS 220).

Quote discount code: 7274. Book HERE