IDF: Officer killed in failed Gaza raid was felled by friendly fire

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday revealed that the special forces officer who was killed in an operation in the Gaza Strip that went awry in November was hit by friendly fire from another member of his team.

The information was released following the presentation of the military’s investigation into the affair, which sparked a heavy but short-lived round of fighting, to IDF chief Aviv Kohavi last week, the army said.

On the night of November 11, Israeli special forces soldiers entered the Gaza Strip on an intelligence-gathering raid, the details of which remain under a strict gag order by the military censor.

The troops were exposed by Hamas operatives, leading to a firefight and an air force-assisted rescue in which one Israeli officer — who can only be referred to by his rank, lieutenant colonel, and first Hebrew letter of his name, “Mem” — and seven Palestinian gunmen were killed. Another Israeli officer was also moderately injured.

In response to the raid and the deaths of its men, Hamas and other terror groups launched a massive three-day attack on Israel, firing some 500 rockets and mortar shells at Israeli cities and towns near the Gaza border and leading the sides to the brink of war.

The probe into the raid found that the operation had failed in its stated mission.

“The chief of staff determined that the operation’s mission was not carried out. He expressed deep sorrow at the death of Lt. Col. Mem and noted the courage displayed by the soldiers,” the army said in a statement.

“The chief of staff noted that a breakdown of how the events transpired raised a number of errors and mishaps that led to the troops being exposed, which signify shortcomings in the way it was carried out and in the planning process.”

In light of the investigation, which was led by Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, the head of Military Intelligence’s Special Operations Division — who can also only be identified by his rank and initial, Brig. Gen. “Gimel” — resigned his position last week.

IDF chief Kohavi decided to bring back a former commander of the division — Brig. Gen. (res.) “Aleph,” who served in the position from 2015 to 2016 — to take command of the unit as a civilian employee of the IDF, an army spokesperson said.

In a statement, Kohavi also noted that in general the Special Operations Division performs well and has contributed to the security of the state, including in the eight months since the failed raid.

In addition, several soldiers and air force officers were deemed to have acted commendably after the operation went awry, the army said.

An IDF spokesperson said a committee would convene shortly in order to consider awarding medals of honor to some of the soldiers and airmen involved in the operation and the rescue effort.

“The lessons will be applied and the recommendations will be put into place. I applaud the courage of the fighters and pilots who operated under extremely difficult circumstances and the heroic rescue effort,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“I want to strengthen the family of Lt. Col. Mem in the name of the citizens of Israel for his bravery and his actions,” he added.

The investigation, which was launched shortly after the operation found that Mem had not been killed by Hamas operatives, but accidentally by another IDF officer, who could also only be identified by rank and initial: Lt. Col. “Aleph.”

“Lt. Col. ‘Aleph’ opened fire, killing a number of Hamas terrorists, and unfortunately also hit Lt. Col. ‘Mem,'” an army spokesperson said.

In a statement, the military lauded Aleph for his actions, despite the friendly fire accident, saying that he “acted calmly, courageously and heroically, and allowed the troops to be rescued.”

According to Hamas officials, the Israeli soldiers were from the Sayeret Matkal elite reconnaissance unit and entered the coastal enclave through a proper border crossing, either Israel’s Erez Crossing or Egypt’s Rafah. They were said to have been driving through Gaza in civilian vans, approximately three kilometers (two miles) from the border.

Israel has not confirmed any of the claims.

During the mission, the unit was stopped and searched at a Hamas checkpoint, and were initially believed to be Palestinian criminals, according to recordings of the terror group’s radio chatter, transcripts of which were published in the past by Hadashot news.

At a certain point, the Israeli troops opened fire on the Hamas gunmen, prompting a gun battle.

The special forces unit beat a rapid retreat from the coastal enclave, calling in airstrikes for cover and a helicopter evacuation from the elite search-and-rescue Unit 669.

Following the failed raid, the military launched two separate investigations into the event, including the one just completed by Alon, a former head of IDF Operations. A separate probe by IDF intelligence looked at what went wrong in the raid with a more narrow scope.

Alon was instructed to lead a team to “examine and study the challenges and [make] recommendations at the level of the General Staff, of multiple army branches and of the inter-organizational cooperation between different special forces,” the army said in November.

The IDF said that in addition to the chief of staff, Alon’s findings were also presented to Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the head of IDF Operations Aharon Haliva, the head of Military Intelligence Tamir Hayman and Air Force chief Amikam Norkin.