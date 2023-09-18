In Rosh Hashanah message, Trump says US Jews voted ‘to destroy America and Israel’

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday marked the Rosh Hashanah holiday with a message to American Jews accusing them of voting to destroy America and Israel by backing his successor Joe Biden in the last race to the White House.

In a post to his Truth Social media platform, Trump shared a flyer from JEXIT, an anti-Democrat lobbying group.

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives!” declared the headline of the flyer.

“Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward!” it continued. “Happy New Year!”

“Wake Up Sheep. What Nazi / Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?” the flyer asked and then listed moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel, adding, “No other president had the balls to do it.”

The flyer also noted Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and over the settlements in the West Bank.

Other actions touted were signing the “Never Again” Education Bill, which allocated millions of dollars for Holocaust awareness, and an executive order for Judaism to be a nationality as well as a religion, a move that was seen as targeting alleged antisemitism — primarily in the form of Israel boycotts — on college campuses.

“Clearly, one of the greatest Anti Semites of our time!” the flyer concluded.

JEXIT, short for Jews Exiting the Democrat Party, is a Florida-based nonprofit. According to its webpage, it aims “to help educate and encourage Jews to understand… that the Democrat party has abandoned them and Israel” and believes “much of the core of today’s Democrat party is anti-Israel, antisemitic and anti-American.”

Trump has in the past attacked “Jewish leaders,” accusing them of forgetting steps he took for Israel.

In December 2022 Trump shared a post on the Truth Social platform from far-right pundit and conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root, who wrote that the former president “did more for the state of Israel and the Jewish people than anyone in history.”

It came at a time when Trump was facing calls to condemn antisemites Nick Fuentes and Kanye West after hosting the pair at his Mar-a-Lago resort the month before. Root defended Trump over the dinner party in the post.

In addition to sharing his article, Trump wrote, “Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, president for Israel.”

“They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel,” he added.

Trump has long responded to accusations of antisemitism or criticism of his association with various antisemitic figures by pointing to his Israel record. He has also frequently referred to Israel as “your country” in speeches to American Jewish groups. He has also repeatedly lamented what he sees as lack of gratitude from US Jews, who continue to vote overwhelmingly Democrat.

A June poll by found that US Jews overwhelming back Biden for reelection rather than Trump in a 2024 US presidential election matchup.

The survey of 800 registered Jewish voters, taken by the Jewish Electorate Institute, shows Biden leading Trump 72% to 22% among respondents. An NBC poll of registered voters nationally, released Sunday, gives Biden just a four-point lead over Trump, 49% to 45%.

The Jewish Electorate Institute, which is led by a board composed mostly of Jewish Democrats, commissioned GBAO Strategies to run the survey, which took place on June 4-11. It had a margin of error of 3.5%.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.