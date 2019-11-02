Islamic State says jihadists in Sinai support new leader

BEIRUT — A media arm of the Islamic State group reported Saturday that militants from Egypt’s Sinai and Bangladesh have pledged allegiance to the new leader who succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the first sign of support from the organization’s global affiliates.

Nasher news, which carries the group’s news releases, posted pictures of a handful of fighters purportedly from Bangladesh with their faces covered standing under the group’s black flag. Their index fingers were raised to pledge allegiance to new leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi. Other pictures showed operatives purportedly from Egypt’s Sinai with their rifles and index fingers raised. The agency reported they too were pledging allegiance to the new leader.

Baghdadi was killed last week in a US raid in Syria. Al-Qurayshi was named his successor Thursday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Baghdadi, who led IS since 2014 and was the world’s most wanted man, was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday.

ISIS Sinai pledges allegiance to new leader. Pretty pathetic display in comparison with older videos, indicating that they've been significantly weakened. #Egypt #مصر pic.twitter.com/RwPYpMtSXH — arkin (@arkina11) November 2, 2019

The terror group also confirmed on Thursday the killing in another raid the following day of the group’s previous spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.

The statement said the jihadist group’s legislative and consultative body convened after the 48-year-old Iraqi-born jihadist chief’s death.

The IS spokesman also issued a stark warning to the United States after President Donald Trump announced Baghdadi’s death in a televised address from the White House.

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said on Sunday, adding that Baghdad had “died like a dog.”

In the new audio message, the IS spokesman described Trump as “a crazy old man” and warned the US that its supporters would avenge Baghdadi’s death.

“Do not rejoice, America,” he warned, “the new chosen one will make you forget the horror you have beholden… and make the achievements of the Baghdadi days taste sweet.”

TOI staff contributed to this report.