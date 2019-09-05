Israel cannabis startups to showcase wares to investors in New York

US investors will get the opportunity to learn about Israeli cannabis innovations and meet startup entrepreneurs and researchers at what is being dubbed the “first ever” Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium, set to take place in New York next week.

iCAN Connect symposium, organized by iCAN, a medical cannabis development firm, will be held on September 12 in New York, targeting those looking for investment opportunities in the cannabis market. The conference also seeks to help speed up cannabis innovation and channel funds from the United States into the Israeli cannabis ecosystem.

The one-day gathering will bring together early stage and mature cannabis companies and their entrepreneurs with qualified investors, family offices, money managers, venture capital firms, private equity funds, and institutional investors, iCAN said in statement.

Talks will describe the cannabis ecosystem and discuss regulation, risks and new therapies in the pipeline.

“Israel is attracting investment from the world’s largest cannabis companies as well as from emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The international market for renowned Israeli cannabis technology is rapidly expanding, and the American financial community should not be left behind,” said iCAN CEO Saul Kaye.

iCAN is the organizer of CannaTech, a cannabis innovation summit.