Israeli-Palestinian fuel tax deal gives boost to cash-strapped PA

Israel and the Palestinian Authority’s agreement to allow the PA to collect its own taxes on fuel imports will significantly fatten the coffers of the cash-strapped West Bank leadership, Palestinian experts said Monday, cheering the deal reached last week that upends two decades of policy.

The agreement also partially strips Israel of a bargaining chip over the PA, which has been wielded in a bid to prevent stipends to Palestinian security prisoners and the families of terrorists, analysts noted.

PA officials said last week that Ramallah and Israel reached a deal to permit the Palestinians to gather taxes on imported fuel, following more than two decades during which the Jewish state did so on their behalf.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“This agreement gives Palestine control over the collection of approximately one-third of the taxes that the Israeli Finance Ministry has historically gathered for it,” Samir Abdullah, a former PA minister and a senior researcher at Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute-MAS, told The Times of Israel.

“It forms an important change to the way the Paris Protocol has been enforced,” he said, referring to the economic annex of the Oslo Accords, the agreements between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel in the 1990s that created the PA and defined its relations with the Jewish state.

The original text of the Paris Protocol outlined that Israel would collect taxes on imports to the West Bank and Gaza Strip on the Palestinians’ behalf and then transfer the funds to their coffers.

Jafar Sadaka, an expert on economic issues in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and a reporter for the official PA news site Wafa, explained that the new agreement will allow the PA Finance Ministry’s General Petroleum Council to purchase fuel from Israeli companies and subsequently resell it to Palestinians at a taxed price.

“In the past, the Petroleum Council would buy fuel from the Israeli companies at a taxed rate. The Israeli companies would then send the tax funds, amounting to about 45% of the market price, to the Israeli Finance Ministry, which would later deliver them to the PA’s treasury,” Sadaka said in a phone call. “Now, the Petroleum Council will only pay for the fuel and then charge the Palestinian companies for it at a taxed rate. Thereafter, it will send the tax funds to the PA’s bank accounts.”

Both Abdullah and Sadaka also noted that the deal will spare the PA of the three percent administrative fee that the Paris Protocol allows Israel to charge Ramallah over the tax collection.

“We are talking about the PA saving approximately NIS 6 million ($1.7 million) every month because it no longer has to pay for the administrative cost on the collection of taxes on fuel imports,” he said.

In recent years, the PA has paid close to NIS 20 million ($5.7 million) every month to Israel for its tax-gathering.

Sadaka added that the agreement will also serve as a partial solution to the ongoing financial dispute between Israel and the Palestinians over the PA’s policy of paying stipends to security prisoners and their families as well as those of dead attackers.

“The PA will now have an extra NIS 200-250 million ($57-71 million) flowing into its accounts every month,” he said. “Israel will no longer be able to use the taxes on fuel imports as leverage against the PA, which will now be in control of them.”

Israel started to implement a new law in February, allowing the government to deduct $11.5 million from the taxes that it collects every month on behalf of the PA. Israeli officials have said the sum withheld is equivalent to what the PA pays to security prisoners, including terrorists, and the families of dead attackers.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas has protested the Israeli law and refused to receive any of the hundreds of millions of shekels in taxes that Israel collects for the PA every month until the deal last week regarding taxes on fuel imports.

The Kan public broadcaster reported on Thursday that Israel transferred NIS 2 billion ($568 million) last week to the PA following the conclusion of the agreement, citing unnamed Palestinian sources. The channel said the sum it delivered to the PA included the taxes that it collected on fuel imports over the past several months.

Israel maintains that the Palestinian policy of paying security prisoners and the families of dead terrorists incentivizes violent attacks against Israelis.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership contends that it seeks to provide social welfare to Palestinian families and make up for what it describes as an unfair military justice system.