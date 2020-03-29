Health Ministry: 3,865 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel; 66 seriously ill

The Health Ministry reports 405 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus from yesterday, bringing Israel’s total to 3,865 patients, with 66 of them in serious condition.

According to the ministry, another 82 are in moderate condition, while the vast majority — 3,616 — have minor symptoms. Another 89 people have recovered fully from the disease.

The ministry says of the 66 people in serious condition, 54 are on ventilators.