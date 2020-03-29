Woman, 94, who died of virus moved to nursing home following elder abuse

The fourteenth casualty of the coronavirus in Israel is a 94-year-old woman who moved into the nursing home where she was infected after undergoing abuse by a caregiver.

Perel Wiesel of Rehovot, a member of the Kretshnif Hasidic dynasty, moved to the Vizhnitz nursing home in Bnei Brak two months ago, as police investigated her Nepalese caregiver for abuse, a relative told the Ynet news site.

Wiesel was born in Sighet, Romania, hometown of Elie Wiesel (unclear if they are related).

She is survived by five children and over 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the report says.