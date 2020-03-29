Public security minister denounces mass funeral procession in Bnei Brak

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan denounces a mass funeral procession held last night in Bnei Brak, in which hundreds of people took part, in violation of government regulations against all gatherings.

Erdan orders the police to enforce these regulations “without exceptions,” he writes in a tweet.

“The holding of a mass funeral in Bnei Brak is a very serious event that endangers lives,” he says.

“I have ordered an immediate discussion today by the heads of the police regarding enforcement in the ultra-Orthodox community. The vast majority of the ultra-Orthodox public is abiding by the directives, and the police must prevent the extreme parts of the public from endangering the lives of everyone else. This is their mission and there cannot be compromises,” Erdan writes.