As cameras roll, reporter, 66, meets newborn granddaughter on video for 1st time

The new Yesh Atid-Telem faction says it will serve Israelis proudly from the opposition.

It says in a statement: “Yesh Atid – Telem will continue on the path for which it entered politics. From the opposition, we will fight for the citizens of Israel and protect Israel’s democracy. Simultaneously, we will all work together to help the public get through the coronavirus crisis. The crisis isn’t being well managed. The economy is collapsing and decisions aren’t being carried out.

“We will be a clear and loud voice for the millions of Israelis who love this country but are fearful for its future. We will keep a watchful eye over the work of this government and create a real alternative for the State of Israel. We will fight against the slippery slope that leads us to a corrupt government which tramples our democracy.

“We will serve the people of Israel with pride.”