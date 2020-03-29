Jerusalem hospital reports Israel’s 13th coronavirus death: A 92-year-old man

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is refusing to vacate his position and move to another ministry as part of a deal being negotiated between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz, Hebrew-language media reports.

As part of the talks, Gantz’s party has been demanding the health portfolio even if it means giving up on the Justice Ministry, according to Channel 12.

It is said to be seeking to appoint a non-politician as health minister, such as Prof. Gabi Barbash or Sheba Medical Center director general Yitshak Kreiss.

But Litzman is strongly refusing an offer to become housing minister instead, even if he is handed more areas of responsibility.

— ToI staff