Air force chief: This is a once-a-century event; we’ll keep defending the skies
search
home page
Live Now

Health Ministry: 3,865 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel; 66 seriously ill

Vast majority of those with the disease have only light symptoms; 54 patients connected to ventilators

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:02 am 1 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Police patrol Jerusalem's city center to ensure people are not disobeying the partial lockdown on March 26, 2020 (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
Police patrol Jerusalem's city center to ensure people are not disobeying the partial lockdown on March 26, 2020 (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

9:34 am

Air force chief: This is a once-a-century event; we’ll keep defending the skies

Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin tells senior officers that the air force must both defend the country’s airspace and protect the health of the troops who serve in it in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a historic event that happens once in a 100 years. The [air] force has gone into a state of emergency,” Norkin tells senior air force officers in a video conference.

“We have made significant adaptations and changes in how we operate. We are aware of our people and we will take care of their health and we will help as much as necessary in the national and civilian effort to deal with this virus. We will continue to defend the skies of the nation. And we will be operationally prepared,” he says.

9:14 am

3,865 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel, Health Ministry says

The Health Ministry reports 405 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus from yesterday, bringing Israel’s total to 3,865 patients, with 66 of them in serious condition.

According to the ministry, another 82 are in moderate condition, while the vast majority — 3,616 — have minor symptoms. Another 89 people have recovered fully from the disease.

The ministry says of the 66 people in serious condition, 54 are on ventilators.

8:32 am

Blue and White MK said to jump ship, join Gantz in forming Netanyahu government

Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata is reportedly planning to jump ship and join with Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz in forming a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Blue and White party does not immediately respond to the reports of Tamano-Shata’s intentions to leave the party, which appeared throughout Hebrew media.

Tamano-Shata, who joined Blue and White’s Yesh Atid faction ahead of the 2013 elections, appears to be the first member to leave the party in order to join with Gantz, who split from Blue and White last week in order to form a government with Netanyahu, despite vowing not to do so during three election campaigns.

8:24 am

Cremation of first Jewish victim of coronavirus in Argentina stirs controversy

BUENOS AIRES — Despite protests from a Jewish community near Buenos Aires, the first Jewish victim of the coronavirus in Argentina has been cremated by local authorities, causing controversy and sparking concern among other Jewish communities throughout the country.

Cremation of the dead is not allowed under religious Jewish law.

Ruben Bercovich, a 59-year-old businessman and father of three, passed away on Thursday in Resistencia, the capital of the northern Chaco province. Bercovich, owner of the BercoMat construction materials company, had returned to Argentina on March 9 after a trip to the United States.

His death and subsequent cremation has started a dialogue between Argentine rabbis and officials over a possible compromise to uphold Jewish law. Authorities say the cremation was a best practice to avoid further spread of the disease.

Bercovich was active in Jewish institutions in the Chaco community and represented Argentina in golf in global Maccabiah Games events.

— JTA

8:17 am

Armed troops to begin patrolling with police to enforce coronavirus restrictions

Some 500 armed soldiers are beginning to patrol Israeli cities and towns with police officers to ensure citizens are abiding by the government’s partial lockdown.

The troops are meant to serve as an auxiliary force to the police, which are formally charged with enforcing the regulations, which require Israelis to remain at home, unless they are visiting an approved location, such as a food market or pharmacy.

8:07 am

Swastika sprayed on Sanders campaign office in Florida

A campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Florida is vandalized with swastikas, a member of his team says.

“Didn’t know if we should share, but one of our grassroots Bernie offices in Florida was vandalized with swastikas. Sheriff sent a team to clean it up,” writes a staffer from the office on the “Florida for Bernie” Twitter account.

Pictures from the scene show a number of Nazi swastikas, as well as the sentence “voting didn’t stop us last time.”

8:06 am

Netanyahu, Gantz wrap up all-night negotiations, creep closer to a government

Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Resilience party chief Benny Gantz wrap up an all-night meeting aimed at negotiating the formation of a Likud-led government.

A joint statement from the two says they reached “understandings and significant progress” during the talks at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, without elaborating.

Further talks will be held later Sunday with the aim of reaching a signed deal, according to the statement.

Israel Resilience MK Gabi Ashkenazi, Gantz’s deputy, also took part in the overnight meeting.

The unity talks came after Gantz — in a shock move — was elected Knesset speaker Thursday, leading to the dissolution of the Blue and White alliance, which had campaigned during the three elections over the past year on replacing Netanyahu as prime minister.

— Times of Israel staff

read more:
comments
Live Now
9:34 am

Air force chief: This is a once-a-century event; we’ll keep defending the skies

Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin tells senior officers that the air force must both defend the country’s airspace and protect the health of the troops who serve in it in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a historic event that happens once in a 100 years. The [air] force has gone into a state of emergency,” Norkin tells senior air force officers in a video conference.

“We have made significant adaptations and changes in how we operate. We are aware of our people and we will take care of their health and we will help as much as necessary in the national and civilian effort to deal with this virus. We will continue to defend the skies of the nation. And we will be operationally prepared,” he says.