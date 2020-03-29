Woman in her 90s dies of coronavirus, bringing Israel’s death toll to 14

The right-wing-ultra-Orthodox bloc of Likud, Yamina, United Torah Judaism and Shas, which is negotiating in coalition talks as a single bloc with Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, is going to get at least 15 ministries, Hebrew media reports.

According to Channel 12, those ministries are: finance, public security, transportation, education, health, interior, Negev and Galilee, energy, environmental protection, housing and construction, religious affairs, intelligence, regional cooperation, Jerusalem and heritage, and — for at least the first period — the premiership.

Separately, other reports say Israel Resilience is to receive the following ministries: defense, foreign, justice, communications, economy, agriculture, welfare, culture, tourism, science, and absorption.

Gantz is reportedly slated to take over as defense minister.

Under the agreement, after 18 months, Gantz would take over from Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, though many analysts question if this will actually happen.

Should this happen, Gantz’s deputy, Gabi Ashkenazi — who is slated to become foreign minister — would take over for him in the Defense Ministry.

— with Haviv Rettig Gur