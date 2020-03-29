Health Ministry: 3,637 medical workers in quarantine; 141 have coronavirus
All of Bnei Brak may be quarantined, government official tells Knesset

Director-general of Finance Ministry tells coronavirus committee that this comes from difficulty in enforcing partial lockdown in ultra-Orthodox communities

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:02 am 3 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Jewish ultra-Orthodox girls wear face masks during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP/Oded Balilty)
Illustrative. Ultra-Orthodox girls wear face masks during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP/Oded Balilty)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

12:56 pm

Health Ministry: 3,637 medical workers in quarantine; 141 have coronavirus

The Health Ministry reports that 3,637 medical professionals have so far been placed in quarantine, and at least 141 have tested positive for the disease.

The ministry’s report comes amid criticism that Israel’s healthcare system has failed to provide sufficient protective gear to its doctors, nurses and staff.

According to the ministry, of the 3,637 healthcare workers in quarantine, 892 are doctors, 1,229 are nurses and the remaining 1,516 are medics, orderlies, secretaries and technicians.

Of the 141 confirmed cases, 39 are nurses and 32 are doctors, the ministry says.

12:41 pm

Health Ministry reports issue with its coronavirus-tracking application

The Health Ministry says it discovered a small problem with its coronavirus-tracking smartphone application, Hamagen, resulting in false, unnecessary directives to users to quarantine themselves.

Over 1 million Israelis have downloaded the application, which records the routes of users and cross-references them with the movements of confirmed coronavirus carriers. If a Hamagen user has been in close contact with an infected person, they receive a message telling them to go into quarantine.

“In the past two days we have received reports of erroneous messages. The Health Ministry is fixing the issue with the exposure data,” it says in a statement.

The Health Ministry says the application appears to be using an incorrect method of determining if someone was in close enough contact with an infected person to require quarantine.

“We are working around the clock to fix and improve [the application]. In the meantime, please use common sense if you receive a notification about a place and time where you never were. You can press the button, ‘This is a mistake, I was never there,’ and continue with your lives — just please go outside as little as possible and maintain a distance of at least two meters from other people,” the ministry says.

12:22 pm

Top doctors call for Litzman to be ousted from Health Ministry

A group of senior medical officials in major hospitals in Israel have written a letter to interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience party chief Benny Gantz urgently demanding that they appoint a professional figure as health minister instead of Yaakov Litzman, who currently holds the post, as part of their coalition agreement, the Ynet news site reports.

The doctors write in the letter that the coronavirus pandemic “has exposed and caught the healthcare system at a low point from an organizational and operational point of view, which everyone had been aware of.”

They lay out problems in the system, including widening gaps between the quality of health services in the center of the country and in the north and south.

“At this time… it is right for a professional to be appointed to head the Health Ministry — a doctor with a rich experience in Israeli healthcare,” they write.

“Health comes before anything else, definitely before politics.”

— ToI staff

12:20 pm

Finance Ministry director-general says all of Bnei Brak may be quarantined

The government is considering quarantining the entire city of Bnei Brak and its nearly 200,000 residents in light of its high infection rate and issues in enforcing the partial lockdown currently in place, the director-general of the Finance Ministry tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.

The comments come after thousands of residents of the mostly ultra-Orthodox city held a funeral procession for an important rabbi and hundreds attended his burial early Sunday morning.

“We are having more than a few problems with ultra-Orthodox society, in areas like Bnei Brak,” says Shai Babad.

“Some of the [government] discussion was talking about how we could put a closure in place and isolate those areas,” he tells the Knesset committee.

12:12 pm

Report: Soldier in elite intelligence unit tests positive for coronavirus

A soldier in Military Intelligence’s elite Unit 8200 has contracted the coronavirus, requiring dozens of her fellow service members to go into quarantine, Army Radio reports.

According to the station, the soldier served in a secret intelligence base in southern Israel. Upon discovering she had become infected with the virus, the facility was sanitized and dozens of soldiers were sent to quarantine.

12:01 pm

Litzman said refusing to give up Health Ministry in coalition talks

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is refusing to vacate his position and move to another ministry as part of a deal being negotiated between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz, Hebrew-language media reports.

As part of the talks, Gantz’s party has been demanding the health portfolio even if it means giving up on the Justice Ministry, according to Channel 12.

It is said to be seeking to appoint a non-politician as health minister, such as Prof. Gabi Barbash or Sheba Medical Center director general Yitshak Kreiss.

But Litzman is strongly refusing an offer to become housing minister instead, even if he is handed more areas of responsibility.

— ToI staff

11:51 am

Jerusalem hospital reports Israel’s 13th coronavirus death: A 92-year-old man

A 92-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, making him the country’s 13th fatality from the disease, the hospital says.

The man’s identity is not immediately revealed.

The hospital says the man was brought into the medical center roughly a week ago in very serious condition, with “many serious existing illnesses.”

“Unfortunately, this morning his condition deteriorated and he passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.

He is the 13th known person to die in Israel of the coronavirus, 12 of whom have been over the age of 70.

11:09 am

Yesh Atid ‘surprised’ by MK’s decision to join Gantz in Netanyahu-led government

Yesh Atid sources tell The Times of Israel they are “surprised” MK Pnina Tamano-Shata is reportedly planning to jump ship and join Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz in forming a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

They call the move “very disappointing.”

“She has abandoned people who stood with her for years, who fought alongside her,” they say.

— Raoul Wootliff

10:52 am

Police say they allowed mass funeral to avoid clashing with participants

The Israel Police says it decided to not enforce the government’s regulations against gatherings during last night’s mass procession and funeral for an important rabbi in the city of Bnei Brak in order to avoid clashing with the participants.

“We had two options: Cause a clash with the participants, thousands of whom came out of their houses in the span of a few minutes, or  wait until the funeral ended quickly and the crowd broke up,” police say in a statement.

“These are the types of events that require the careful consideration of commanders and risk management, and it is good that the event ended in this way,” police say.

The police say they saw it as a victory that “only 400 people came to the funeral of an important rabbi,” instead of tens of thousands.

Police also falsely claim that the participants kept a distance from one another, something that is clearly disproved by videos from the event that showed a dense crowd.

“This shows that the people who came to the funeral were aware of the danger,” police say.

Amid strong backlash — both from the public and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan — police say they will “study the event and learn lessons from it.”

10:27 am

Public security minister denounces mass funeral procession in Bnei Brak

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan denounces a mass funeral procession held last night in Bnei Brak, in which hundreds of people took part, in violation of government regulations against all gatherings.

Erdan orders the police to enforce these regulations “without exceptions,” he writes in a tweet.

“The holding of a mass funeral in Bnei Brak is a very serious event that endangers lives,” he says.

“I have ordered an immediate discussion today by the heads of the police regarding enforcement in the ultra-Orthodox community. The vast majority of the ultra-Orthodox public is abiding by the directives, and the police must prevent the extreme parts of the public from endangering the lives of everyone else. This is their mission and there cannot be compromises,” Erdan writes.

10:06 am

Man in his 20s with no preexisting illness in serious condition with coronavirus

An Israeli man in his early 20s is in serious condition and on a ventilator after becoming infected with the coronavirus, making him the youngest person to become severely ill from the disease, which has generally more seriously affected older patients, his hospital says.

According to Ashdod’s Assuta Hospital, the man had no preexisting condition before contracting the virus.

“The young man was in home quarantine and after a period of time was brought to the hospital with light symptoms. In recent days, his breathing condition deteriorated and he was treated with an external oxygen mask. However, as his condition worsened in the past few hours, it was decided to anesthetize him and connect him to a ventilator,” the hospital says in a statement.

He is currently being treated in the medical center’s intensive care unit.

9:34 am

Air force chief: This is a once-a-century event; we’ll keep defending the skies

Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin tells senior officers that the air force must both defend the country’s airspace and protect the health of the troops who serve in it in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a historic event that happens once in a 100 years. The [air] force has gone into a state of emergency,” Norkin tells senior air force officers in a video conference.

“We have made significant adaptations and changes in how we operate. We are aware of our people and we will take care of their health and we will help as much as necessary in the national and civilian effort to deal with this virus. We will continue to defend the skies of the nation. And we will be operationally prepared,” he says.

9:14 am

3,865 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel, Health Ministry says

The Health Ministry reports 405 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus from yesterday, bringing Israel’s total to 3,865 patients, with 66 of them in serious condition.

According to the ministry, another 82 are in moderate condition, while the vast majority — 3,616 — have minor symptoms. Another 89 people have recovered fully from the disease.

The ministry says of the 66 people in serious condition, 54 are on ventilators.

8:32 am

Blue and White MK said to jump ship, join Gantz in forming Netanyahu government

Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata is reportedly planning to jump ship and join with Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz in forming a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Blue and White party does not immediately respond to the reports of Tamano-Shata’s intentions to leave the party, which appeared throughout Hebrew media.

Tamano-Shata, who joined Blue and White’s Yesh Atid faction ahead of the 2013 elections, appears to be the first member to leave the party in order to join with Gantz, who split from Blue and White last week in order to form a government with Netanyahu, despite vowing not to do so during three election campaigns.

8:24 am

Cremation of first Jewish victim of coronavirus in Argentina stirs controversy

BUENOS AIRES — Despite protests from a Jewish community near Buenos Aires, the first Jewish victim of the coronavirus in Argentina has been cremated by local authorities, causing controversy and sparking concern among other Jewish communities throughout the country.

Cremation of the dead is not allowed under religious Jewish law.

Ruben Bercovich, a 59-year-old businessman and father of three, passed away on Thursday in Resistencia, the capital of the northern Chaco province. Bercovich, owner of the BercoMat construction materials company, had returned to Argentina on March 9 after a trip to the United States.

His death and subsequent cremation has started a dialogue between Argentine rabbis and officials over a possible compromise to uphold Jewish law. Authorities say the cremation was a best practice to avoid further spread of the disease.

Bercovich was active in Jewish institutions in the Chaco community and represented Argentina in golf in global Maccabiah Games events.

— JTA

8:17 am

Armed troops to begin patrolling with police to enforce coronavirus restrictions

Some 500 armed soldiers are beginning to patrol Israeli cities and towns with police officers to ensure citizens are abiding by the government’s partial lockdown.

The troops are meant to serve as an auxiliary force to the police, which are formally charged with enforcing the regulations, which require Israelis to remain at home, unless they are visiting an approved location, such as a food market or pharmacy.

8:07 am

Swastika sprayed on Sanders campaign office in Florida

A campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Florida is vandalized with swastikas, a member of his team says.

“Didn’t know if we should share, but one of our grassroots Bernie offices in Florida was vandalized with swastikas. Sheriff sent a team to clean it up,” writes a staffer from the office on the “Florida for Bernie” Twitter account.

Pictures from the scene show a number of Nazi swastikas, as well as the sentence “voting didn’t stop us last time.”

8:06 am

Netanyahu, Gantz wrap up all-night negotiations, creep closer to a government

Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Resilience party chief Benny Gantz wrap up an all-night meeting aimed at negotiating the formation of a Likud-led government.

A joint statement from the two says they reached “understandings and significant progress” during the talks at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, without elaborating.

Further talks will be held later Sunday with the aim of reaching a signed deal, according to the statement.

Israel Resilience MK Gabi Ashkenazi, Gantz’s deputy, also took part in the overnight meeting.

The unity talks came after Gantz — in a shock move — was elected Knesset speaker Thursday, leading to the dissolution of the Blue and White alliance, which had campaigned during the three elections over the past year on replacing Netanyahu as prime minister.

— Times of Israel staff

