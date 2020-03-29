Human rights group to IDF: Halt demolitions of Palestinian homes during pandemic

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has issued a second appeal to IDF Central Command, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and Civil Administration and the head of the Civil Administration, urging them to halt demolitions of Palestinian homes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

ACRI reports that several demolitions and equipment seizures have taken place in the Jordan Valley in recent days, including a tent that Palestinians say was going to be used as a medical clinic.

“There is no justification for confiscating clinics and medical equipment at this time, and certainly there is no justification a would-be clinic for a community detached from medical resources, while the whole world is dealing with a pandemic whose reach is still not known,” ACRI’s Roni Peled writes.

— Jacob Magid