Litzman to stay in Health Ministry under Netanyahu-Gantz agreement — report

Embattled Health Minister Yaakov Litzman will remain in his position as part of a coalition agreement between interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience party chief Benny Gantz, according to unsourced Hebrew media reports.

Gantz had been fighting to have Litzman removed from the post — in light of his ministry’s difficulties in addressing the coronavirus crisis — but agreed that he could remain in the position in exchange for other concessions by Netanyahu, according to the reports.

Under the reported agreement, which is still being fleshed out, each side will receive government positions that are important to them, while the other side will be granted veto power over the particular person who will fill the post.

According to Channel 12, Gantz’s party would have control over the Justice Ministry, which will play a key role in prosecuting Netanyahu’s corruption cases; Likud would be able to pick the next public security minister and Knesset speaker.