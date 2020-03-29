Pelosi warns against reopening US too soon

Knesset panel okays breakup of Blue and White; Gantz keeps name
Rightist MKs Hendel and Hauser split off to form new faction; Yesh Atid and Israel Resilience swap lawmakers
The British government admits that the coronavirus lockdown could last a “significant” time as a leading expert warns it could be in place until June.
“I can’t make an accurate prediction but everyone I think does have to prepare for a significant period when these measures are still in place,” cabinet minister Michael Gove tells the BBC.
Britons have been told to stay inside wherever possible to limit the spread of COVID-19, joining millions of people on lockdown worldwide.
The measure was introduced amid warnings that infection rates were spiraling, and new figures on Sunday reveal that 1,228 people with coronavirus have now died in Britain.
This is an increase of 209 on the day before. A total of 127,737 have been tested so far, of whom 19,522 people were found to have coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is infected, initially said the shutdown would be for three weeks.
Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, one of the epidemiologists advising the government, tells the Sunday Times the lockdown could last months.
“We’re going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time — probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic,” he says.
— AFP
As part of the shakeup and breakup of Blue and White, there are a few additional changes.
MK Pnina Tamano-Shata leaves Yesh Atid to join Gantz.
And MK Gadeer Mreeh leaves Israel Resilience to join Yesh Atid.
United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Tesler is the latest Knesset lawmaker to be placed in quarantine after coming in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
He will remain in self-isolation until Thursday, Channel 13 reports.
Two right-wing lawmakers from Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party that was formerly part of the Blue and White alliance have also broken ranks in the parliamentary committee vote.
As the break-up of Blue and White is confirmed, MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel say their new party is called “Derech Eretz.”
They are expected to join Gantz and enter a coalition led by Netanyahu.
The Knesset Arrangements Committee approves the dissolution of the Blue and White alliance, splitting Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party from Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem.
Gantz will keep the Blue and White name, the committee members rule.
The fourteenth casualty of the coronavirus in Israel is a 94-year-old woman who moved into the nursing home where she was infected after undergoing abuse by a caregiver.
Perel Wiesel of Rehovot, a member of the Kretshnif Hasidic dynasty, moved to the Vizhnitz nursing home in Bnei Brak two months ago, as police investigated her Nepalese caregiver for abuse, a relative told the Ynet news site.
Wiesel was born in Sighet, Romania, hometown of Elie Wiesel (unclear if they are related).
She is survived by five children and over 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the report says.
"היתה סמל לעזרה לזולת": פרל ויזל ז"ל, היא בת ה-94, הנפטרת ה-14 מקורונה. הטרגדיה של ויזל החלה כבר בתחילת השנה, אז חקרה משטרת רחובות חשד להתעללות שעברה מצד המטפלת שלה. לאחר המקרה הקשה הועברה לבית אבות בבני ברק ושם נדבקה בנגיף. יהי זכרה ברוך. @N12News pic.twitter.com/WzeJNJqhOB
— Or Ravid | אוֹר רביד (@OrRavid) March 29, 2020
The husband of Rivka Paluch, an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Walla news site.
Paluch was around ministers at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, the day her husband was confirmed to be carrying the virus, the report says.
Paluch has taken a test and is awaiting the results, which are expected tonight, it says.
Ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Bnei Brak join a call by Haredi spiritual leader Chaim Kanievsky to ban all public prayer and heed by Health Ministry rules to stem the outbreak.
In a ruling, the Haredi rabbis prohibit all prayer gatherings. Under current Health Ministry guidelines, prayer is permitted outdoors if it is in a group of 10 or fewer, and participants stand 2 meters apart.
The rulings come after a rabbi’s funeral in Bnei Brak drew hundreds on Saturday night, causing widespread fury and warnings by doctors that the densely populated Haredi city in central Israel, where many were flouting the lockdown rules, would soon become “like Italy.”
Kanievsky, in his ruling, had said those who violate the virus rules fall under the Jewish legal category of a rodef, or one who endangers the public, and against whom sanctions may be taken. He said residents may inform the authorities if they witness violations and suggested that a person who is meant to be in quarantine and infects others, causing deaths, is akin to a murderer.
The Health Ministry has instructed the Mada emergency service to begin collecting plasma from Israelis who have recovered from COVID-19, for experimental antibody treatments for those sick with the virus, the service says in a tweet.
“The FDA has approved a similar procedure in the US this week and the use of plasma from those who recovered in the war against the coronavirus is already being carried out in China,” says Prof. Eilat Shinar, who oversees Israel’s blood banks.
The Education Ministry makes a deal with the country’s leading television providers for them to air its remote-learning broadcasts for Israeli children.
Under the agreement, HOT, Cellcom TV, and Partner TV will broadcast the educational programs to make it easier for students across the country to learn remotely despite the closure of the school system.
“The broadcasts are adapted for grades 1-12 and include a rich variety of educational content. In addition to languages, mathematics, sciences and other subjects, films will be broadcast in cooperation with Movieland Academy. In addition to the theater of Orna Porat, performances for children and youth will also be broadcast,” the ministry says in a statement.
The programs are available through Partner TV on channels 500-517, through HOT on channels 401-412, through Cellcom TV under the “national broadcast network” in its channel zone; or directly through the ministry on its website, https://pop.education.gov.il/online-learning/online-learning-hebrew/.
The Health Ministry instructed the country’s hospitals to begin preparing for the eventuality of all their beds being occupied and 5,000 coronavirus patients requiring ventilators, a ministry official says.
Currently, in Israel, there are just over 2,800 available ventilators, according to the Health Ministry.
Dr. Vera Ezra, head of the ministry’s medical department, tells reporters that such a scenario is estimated to occur in the coming weeks based on current trends.
“We saw a jump of 10 more cases of people in serious condition, on ventilators since yesterday. That is a large jump. It shows a trend. I spoke with our model forecasters today, and to them too this was a worrying jump,” she says.
“We won’t know how to deal with a number [of patients] that is larger than the number of [hospital] beds in the State of Israel,” Ezra warns.
IDF troops catch two unarmed Palestinians who crossed into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, the military says.
“No weapons were found in the possession of the suspects. After an interrogation on the scene, they were sent back into the Strip,” the Israel Defense Forces says.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett calls for his ministry to take the lead on the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Bennett, who has been highly critical of the Health Ministry’s handling of the crisis from the start, makes his plea in a press conference.
“We must move the operation of managing the coronavirus to the Defense Ministry,” he says.
Bennett says the Israel Defense Forces and Defense Ministry are better suited to the task of rapidly purchasing and distributing the supplies necessary for the country to deal with the pandemic.
Earlier today, Bennett released his plan for fighting the pandemic, including aggressive testing to track the virus; recommendations that all Israelis begin wearing face masks; and then a gradual return to normal, beginning with the country’s younger population, which is less at risk of becoming seriously ill.
The 92-year-old man who died of the coronavirus earlier today is identified by family as Mordechai Ben-Michael, of Jerusalem.
Ben-Michael was pronounced dead this morning at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, after being brought into the hospital a week ago in serious condition, making him the country’s 13th fatality from the coronavirus.
According to his family, Ben-Michael leaves behind four children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A woman in her 90s dies of the coronavirus at Bnei Brak’s Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, bringing Israel’s death toll up to 14, the hospital says.
The director of Mayanei Hayeshua says the woman suffered from a number of existing conditions before she contracted the virus.
The woman’s name is not immediately released.
The right-wing-ultra-Orthodox bloc of Likud, Yamina, United Torah Judaism and Shas, which is negotiating in coalition talks as a single bloc with Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, is going to get at least 15 ministries, Hebrew media reports.
According to Channel 12, those ministries are: finance, public security, transportation, education, health, interior, Negev and Galilee, energy, environmental protection, housing and construction, religious affairs, intelligence, regional cooperation, Jerusalem and heritage, and — for at least the first period — the premiership.
Separately, other reports say Israel Resilience is to receive the following ministries: defense, foreign, justice, communications, economy, agriculture, welfare, culture, tourism, science, and absorption.
Gantz is reportedly slated to take over as defense minister.
Under the agreement, after 18 months, Gantz would take over from Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, though many analysts question if this will actually happen.
Should this happen, Gantz’s deputy, Gabi Ashkenazi — who is slated to become foreign minister — would take over for him in the Defense Ministry.
— with Haviv Rettig Gur
Billionaire Eyal Ofer has pledged to donate NIS 10 million to three Israeli hospitals and a non-government organization assisting the elderly as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, his spokesperson says.
Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer and Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa will each receive NIS 3 million to “help purchase vital medical equipment to prevent the spread of the virus, save people’s lives and protect medical teams from getting infected,” Ofer’s spokesperson says in a statement.
In addition, the Latet organization, which has provided food and other necessities to the country’s elderly population during the crisis, will receive NIS 1 million, according to the statement.
“I have the deepest admiration for the way heroic medical staff and volunteers around the country are fighting this virus on the front line. With this donation today, I hope to support those in need and help the country’s excellent healthcare system save lives and stop the spread of coronavirus,” Ofer says.
A senior ultra-Orthodox leader forbids public prayer and calls on his followers to abide by the government’s regulations against gatherings, amid large-scale violations of these restrictions by the country’s Haredi population.
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky says that it is a matter of saving lives, known in Hebrew as pikuah nefesh, which in Jewish law overrides almost all other religious requirements.
The ruling comes after a mass funeral procession and burial in Kanievsky’s hometown of Bnei Brak, which was held in clear violation of the government’s restrictions against gatherings.
Kanievsky, a well-regarded rabbi who makes rulings on Jewish legal issues, says all public prayer should cease, including that held in open spaces as is technically permitted under the government’s regulations, as it can risk people’s lives.
Kanievsky had originally opposed the government’s efforts to curb the deadly coronavirus, calling for his community’s schools and Jewish learning institutions to remain open despite the bans.
His reversal follows a large public outcry against the ultra-Orthodox community apparent flouting these rules and amid a large-scale outbreak in Bnei Brak and other Haredi towns.
Embattled Health Minister Yaakov Litzman will remain in his position as part of a coalition agreement between interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience party chief Benny Gantz, according to unsourced Hebrew media reports.
Gantz had been fighting to have Litzman removed from the post — in light of his ministry’s difficulties in addressing the coronavirus crisis — but agreed that he could remain in the position in exchange for other concessions by Netanyahu, according to the reports.
Under the reported agreement, which is still being fleshed out, each side will receive government positions that are important to them, while the other side will be granted veto power over the particular person who will fill the post.
According to Channel 12, Gantz’s party would have control over the Justice Ministry, which will play a key role in prosecuting Netanyahu’s corruption cases; Likud would be able to pick the next public security minister and Knesset speaker.
Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience party chief Benny Gantz reportedly agree that the post of Knesset speaker will be filled by a member of the Likud party, so long as it is not Yuli Edelstein, who quit the position last week during a standoff with the Supreme Court.
The agreement — according to unsourced Hebrew media reports — is part of ongoing negotiations between Gantz and Netanyahu for the former to join a Likud-led government.
According to the report, the position will be filled by a member of the Likud party, but Gantz will be able to veto the nominee, making it unlikely that the role will go to Edelstein, of whom Gantz’s party disapproves.
President Reuven Rivlin wishes a speedy recovery to the British and Monacan leaders who have contracted the coronavirus.
“I sent messages for the speedy recovery of His Royal Highness Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, His Serene Highness Albert II and Prime Minister Serge Telle of Monaco who have contracted coronavirus, which ignores national borders,” Rivlin writes.
“International cooperation is vital to beat it. Together, we will overcome,” he says.
Iran says that 123 more people have died of the COVID-19 coronavirus, raising the country’s official death toll to 2,640.
A health ministry spokesman tells a news conference that 2,901 more cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 38,309.
“Fortunately 12,391 of those who had been hospitalized have now recovered and returned to their families,” he adds, while 3,467 were in critical condition.
— AFP
Spain says 838 people in the country have died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, making it the largest single-day death toll for the European nation.
Spain and Italy have both seen hundreds of people dying of the disease in recent days, with nearly 1,000 succumbing to the virus in Italy on Friday.
— with AFP
The Health Ministry reports that 3,637 medical professionals have so far been placed in quarantine, and at least 141 have tested positive for the disease.
The ministry’s report comes amid criticism that Israel’s healthcare system has failed to provide sufficient protective gear to its doctors, nurses and staff.
According to the ministry, of the 3,637 healthcare workers in quarantine, 892 are doctors, 1,229 are nurses and the remaining 1,516 are medics, orderlies, secretaries and technicians.
Of the 141 confirmed cases, 39 are nurses and 32 are doctors, the ministry says.
The Health Ministry says it discovered a small problem with its coronavirus-tracking smartphone application, Hamagen, resulting in false, unnecessary directives to users to quarantine themselves.
Over 1 million Israelis have downloaded the application, which records the routes of users and cross-references them with the movements of confirmed coronavirus carriers. If a Hamagen user has been in close contact with an infected person, they receive a message telling them to go into quarantine.
“In the past two days we have received reports of erroneous messages. The Health Ministry is fixing the issue with the exposure data,” it says in a statement.
The Health Ministry says the application appears to be using an incorrect method of determining if someone was in close enough contact with an infected person to require quarantine.
“We are working around the clock to fix and improve [the application]. In the meantime, please use common sense if you receive a notification about a place and time where you never were. You can press the button, ‘This is a mistake, I was never there,’ and continue with your lives — just please go outside as little as possible and maintain a distance of at least two meters from other people,” the ministry says.
A group of senior medical officials in major hospitals in Israel have written a letter to interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience party chief Benny Gantz urgently demanding that they appoint a professional figure as health minister instead of Yaakov Litzman, who currently holds the post, as part of their coalition agreement, the Ynet news site reports.
The doctors write in the letter that the coronavirus pandemic “has exposed and caught the healthcare system at a low point from an organizational and operational point of view, which everyone had been aware of.”
They lay out problems in the system, including widening gaps between the quality of health services in the center of the country and in the north and south.
“At this time… it is right for a professional to be appointed to head the Health Ministry — a doctor with a rich experience in Israeli healthcare,” they write.
“Health comes before anything else, definitely before politics.”
— ToI staff
The government is considering quarantining the entire city of Bnei Brak and its nearly 200,000 residents in light of its high infection rate and issues in enforcing the partial lockdown currently in place, the director-general of the Finance Ministry tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.
The comments come after thousands of residents of the mostly ultra-Orthodox city held a funeral procession for an important rabbi and hundreds attended his burial early Sunday morning.
“We are having more than a few problems with ultra-Orthodox society, in areas like Bnei Brak,” says Shai Babad.
“Some of the [government] discussion was talking about how we could put a closure in place and isolate those areas,” he tells the Knesset committee.
A soldier in Military Intelligence’s elite Unit 8200 has contracted the coronavirus, requiring dozens of her fellow service members to go into quarantine, Army Radio reports.
According to the station, the soldier served in a secret intelligence base in southern Israel. Upon discovering she had become infected with the virus, the facility was sanitized and dozens of soldiers were sent to quarantine.
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is refusing to vacate his position and move to another ministry as part of a deal being negotiated between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz, Hebrew-language media reports.
As part of the talks, Gantz’s party has been demanding the health portfolio even if it means giving up on the Justice Ministry, according to Channel 12.
It is said to be seeking to appoint a non-politician as health minister, such as Prof. Gabi Barbash or Sheba Medical Center director general Yitshak Kreiss.
But Litzman is strongly refusing an offer to become housing minister instead, even if he is handed more areas of responsibility.
— ToI staff
A 92-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, making him the country’s 13th fatality from the disease, the hospital says.
The man’s identity is not immediately revealed.
The hospital says the man was brought into the medical center roughly a week ago in very serious condition, with “many serious existing illnesses.”
“Unfortunately, this morning his condition deteriorated and he passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.
He is the 13th known person to die in Israel of the coronavirus, 12 of whom have been over the age of 70.
Yesh Atid sources tell The Times of Israel they are “surprised” MK Pnina Tamano-Shata is reportedly planning to jump ship and join Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz in forming a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
They call the move “very disappointing.”
“She has abandoned people who stood with her for years, who fought alongside her,” they say.
— Raoul Wootliff
The Israel Police says it decided to not enforce the government’s regulations against gatherings during last night’s mass procession and funeral for an important rabbi in the city of Bnei Brak in order to avoid clashing with the participants.
“We had two options: Cause a clash with the participants, thousands of whom came out of their houses in the span of a few minutes, or wait until the funeral ended quickly and the crowd broke up,” police say in a statement.
“These are the types of events that require the careful consideration of commanders and risk management, and it is good that the event ended in this way,” police say.
The police say they saw it as a victory that “only 400 people came to the funeral of an important rabbi,” instead of tens of thousands.
Police also falsely claim that the participants kept a distance from one another, something that is clearly disproved by videos from the event that showed a dense crowd.
“This shows that the people who came to the funeral were aware of the danger,” police say.
Amid strong backlash — both from the public and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan — police say they will “study the event and learn lessons from it.”
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan denounces a mass funeral procession held last night in Bnei Brak, in which hundreds of people took part, in violation of government regulations against all gatherings.
Erdan orders the police to enforce these regulations “without exceptions,” he writes in a tweet.
“The holding of a mass funeral in Bnei Brak is a very serious event that endangers lives,” he says.
“I have ordered an immediate discussion today by the heads of the police regarding enforcement in the ultra-Orthodox community. The vast majority of the ultra-Orthodox public is abiding by the directives, and the police must prevent the extreme parts of the public from endangering the lives of everyone else. This is their mission and there cannot be compromises,” Erdan writes.
An Israeli man in his early 20s is in serious condition and on a ventilator after becoming infected with the coronavirus, making him the youngest person to become severely ill from the disease, which has generally more seriously affected older patients, his hospital says.
According to Ashdod’s Assuta Hospital, the man had no preexisting condition before contracting the virus.
“The young man was in home quarantine and after a period of time was brought to the hospital with light symptoms. In recent days, his breathing condition deteriorated and he was treated with an external oxygen mask. However, as his condition worsened in the past few hours, it was decided to anesthetize him and connect him to a ventilator,” the hospital says in a statement.
He is currently being treated in the medical center’s intensive care unit.
Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin tells senior officers that the air force must both defend the country’s airspace and protect the health of the troops who serve in it in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a historic event that happens once in a 100 years. The [air] force has gone into a state of emergency,” Norkin tells senior air force officers in a video conference.
“We have made significant adaptations and changes in how we operate. We are aware of our people and we will take care of their health and we will help as much as necessary in the national and civilian effort to deal with this virus. We will continue to defend the skies of the nation. And we will be operationally prepared,” he says.
מזה כשבועיים, עם התפשטות נגיף הקורונה עבר חיל-האוויר לשיחות וועידה מרחוק. מפקד חיל-האוויר, האלוף עמיקם נורקין מקיים מלשכתו סדר יום המבוסס על ועידות וידאו בהן לוקחים חלק המפקדים בחיל. pic.twitter.com/TXHjnPtBgs
— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 29, 2020
The Health Ministry reports 405 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus from yesterday, bringing Israel’s total to 3,865 patients, with 66 of them in serious condition.
According to the ministry, another 82 are in moderate condition, while the vast majority — 3,616 — have minor symptoms. Another 89 people have recovered fully from the disease.
The ministry says of the 66 people in serious condition, 54 are on ventilators.
Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata is reportedly planning to jump ship and join with Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz in forming a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Blue and White party does not immediately respond to the reports of Tamano-Shata’s intentions to leave the party, which appeared throughout Hebrew media.
Tamano-Shata, who joined Blue and White’s Yesh Atid faction ahead of the 2013 elections, appears to be the first member to leave the party in order to join with Gantz, who split from Blue and White last week in order to form a government with Netanyahu, despite vowing not to do so during three election campaigns.
BUENOS AIRES — Despite protests from a Jewish community near Buenos Aires, the first Jewish victim of the coronavirus in Argentina has been cremated by local authorities, causing controversy and sparking concern among other Jewish communities throughout the country.
Cremation of the dead is not allowed under religious Jewish law.
Ruben Bercovich, a 59-year-old businessman and father of three, passed away on Thursday in Resistencia, the capital of the northern Chaco province. Bercovich, owner of the BercoMat construction materials company, had returned to Argentina on March 9 after a trip to the United States.
His death and subsequent cremation has started a dialogue between Argentine rabbis and officials over a possible compromise to uphold Jewish law. Authorities say the cremation was a best practice to avoid further spread of the disease.
Bercovich was active in Jewish institutions in the Chaco community and represented Argentina in golf in global Maccabiah Games events.
— JTA
Some 500 armed soldiers are beginning to patrol Israeli cities and towns with police officers to ensure citizens are abiding by the government’s partial lockdown.
The troops are meant to serve as an auxiliary force to the police, which are formally charged with enforcing the regulations, which require Israelis to remain at home, unless they are visiting an approved location, such as a food market or pharmacy.
A campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Florida is vandalized with swastikas, a member of his team says.
“Didn’t know if we should share, but one of our grassroots Bernie offices in Florida was vandalized with swastikas. Sheriff sent a team to clean it up,” writes a staffer from the office on the “Florida for Bernie” Twitter account.
Pictures from the scene show a number of Nazi swastikas, as well as the sentence “voting didn’t stop us last time.”
???????? Didn’t know if we should share, but one of our grassroots Bernie offices in Florida was vandalized with swastikas. Sheriff sent a team to clean it up. But Bernie is just another old white man, right? pic.twitter.com/zRFxdTBKKQ
— Florida for Bernie (@FL4Bernie2020) March 28, 2020
Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Resilience party chief Benny Gantz wrap up an all-night meeting aimed at negotiating the formation of a Likud-led government.
A joint statement from the two says they reached “understandings and significant progress” during the talks at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, without elaborating.
Further talks will be held later Sunday with the aim of reaching a signed deal, according to the statement.
Israel Resilience MK Gabi Ashkenazi, Gantz’s deputy, also took part in the overnight meeting.
The unity talks came after Gantz — in a shock move — was elected Knesset speaker Thursday, leading to the dissolution of the Blue and White alliance, which had campaigned during the three elections over the past year on replacing Netanyahu as prime minister.
— Times of Israel staff
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says US President Donald Trump shouldn’t be rushing to reopen schools and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The top Democrat in Congress says the government should be “taking every precaution” and that there needs to be more testing for the virus in place to determine if areas currently showing fewer infections are truly at lower risk.
Speaking to CNN’s State of the Union, Pelosi says Trump’s “denial” early in the crisis was “deadly.”
She says: “As the president fiddles, people are dying, and we have to take every precaution.”
Pelosi says Congress will have to investigate whether Trump heeded advice from scientific experts as part of an after-action report on the pandemic response. She asks: “What did he know and when did he know it?”
— AP
