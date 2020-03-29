Netanyahu, Gantz said to agree Knesset speaker will be from Likud, just not Edelstein

Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience party chief Benny Gantz reportedly agree that the post of Knesset speaker will be filled by a member of the Likud party, so long as it is not Yuli Edelstein, who quit the position last week during a standoff with the Supreme Court.

The agreement — according to unsourced Hebrew media reports — is part of ongoing negotiations between Gantz and Netanyahu for the former to join a Likud-led government.

According to the report, the position will be filled by a member of the Likud party, but Gantz will be able to veto the nominee, making it unlikely that the role will go to Edelstein, of whom Gantz’s party disapproves.