Man in his 20s with no preexisting illness in serious condition with coronavirus

An Israeli man in his early 20s is in serious condition and on a ventilator after becoming infected with the coronavirus, making him the youngest person to become severely ill from the disease, which has generally more seriously affected older patients, his hospital says.

According to Ashdod’s Assuta Hospital, the man had no preexisting condition before contracting the virus.

“The young man was in home quarantine and after a period of time was brought to the hospital with light symptoms. In recent days, his breathing condition deteriorated and he was treated with an external oxygen mask. However, as his condition worsened in the past few hours, it was decided to anesthetize him and connect him to a ventilator,” the hospital says in a statement.

He is currently being treated in the medical center’s intensive care unit.