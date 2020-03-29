Police say they allowed mass funeral to avoid clashing with participants

A 92-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, making him the country’s 13th fatality from the disease, the hospital says.

The man’s identity is not immediately revealed.

The hospital says the man was brought into the medical center roughly a week ago in very serious condition, with “many serious existing illnesses.”

“Unfortunately, this morning his condition deteriorated and he passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.

He is the 13th known person to die in Israel of the coronavirus, 12 of whom have been over the age of 70.