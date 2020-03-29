Armed troops to begin patrolling with police to enforce coronavirus restrictions
search
home page
Live Now

Armed troops to start patrolling with police to enforce partial lockdown

Some 500 soldiers will join police officers in ensuring Israelis stay home or travel to approved locations only beginning Sunday

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:02 am 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Police patrol Jerusalem's city center to ensure people are not disobeying the partial lockdown on March 26, 2020 (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
Police patrol Jerusalem's city center to ensure people are not disobeying the partial lockdown on March 26, 2020 (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

8:17 am

Armed troops to begin patrolling with police to enforce coronavirus restrictions

Some 500 armed soldiers are beginning to patrol Israeli cities and towns with police officers to ensure citizens are abiding by the government’s partial lockdown.

The troops are meant to serve as an auxiliary force to the police, which are formally charged with enforcing the regulations, which require Israelis to remain at home, unless they are visiting an approved location, such as a food market or pharmacy.

8:07 am

Swastika sprayed on Sanders campaign office in Florida

A campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Florida is vandalized with swastikas, a member of his team says.

“Didn’t know if we should share, but one of our grassroots Bernie offices in Florida was vandalized with swastikas. Sheriff sent a team to clean it up,” writes a staffer from the office on the “Florida for Bernie” Twitter account.

Pictures from the scene show a number of Nazi swastikas, as well as the sentence “voting didn’t stop us last time.”

8:06 am

Netanyahu, Gantz wrap up all-night negotiations, creep closer to a government

Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Resilience party chief Benny Gantz wrap up an all-night meeting aimed at negotiating the formation of a Likud-led government.

A joint statement from the two says they reached “understandings and significant progress” during the talks at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, without elaborating.

Further talks will be held later Sunday with the aim of reaching a signed deal, according to the statement.

Israel Resilience MK Gabi Ashkenazi, Gantz’s deputy, also took part in the overnight meeting.

The unity talks came after Gantz — in a shock move — was elected Knesset speaker Thursday, leading to the dissolution of the Blue and White alliance, which had campaigned during the three elections over the past year on replacing Netanyahu as prime minister.

— Times of Israel staff

read more:
comments
Live Now
8:17 am

Armed troops to begin patrolling with police to enforce coronavirus restrictions

Some 500 armed soldiers are beginning to patrol Israeli cities and towns with police officers to ensure citizens are abiding by the government’s partial lockdown.

The troops are meant to serve as an auxiliary force to the police, which are formally charged with enforcing the regulations, which require Israelis to remain at home, unless they are visiting an approved location, such as a food market or pharmacy.