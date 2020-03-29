Christian group donates $30k to settlement families affected by pandemic

A pro-settlements Christian group has donated NIS 110,000 ($30,850) toward food for Israeli families impacted by the coronavirus in the northern West Bank’s Samaria Regional Council.

“For 22 years we have been connecting Christians around the world to the issue of settlement in Judea and Samaria (West Bank),” says Christian Friends of Israeli Communities director Sondra Oster Baras at a small ceremony marking the donation at the Samaria Regional Council municipality building.

“Beyond the donations we have received, we have created a circle of enthusiastic supporters of the right of the people of Israel to all areas of the Land of Israel,” she adds.

Thanking Baras for the support, Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan says, “at such a time when the people of Israel are returning to their land and observing the word of the prophets, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Amos; with the people of Israel once again building up Samaria, every man must ask himself, what side of history he was on during this period: on the side of those who helped the people of Israel to keep the words of the prophets or not.”

— Jacob Magid