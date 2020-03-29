Financy Ministry director-general says all of Bnei Brak may be quarantined

The government is considering quarantining the entire city of Bnei Brak and its nearly 200,000 residents in light of its high infection rate and issues in enforcing the partial lockdown currently in place, the director-general of the Finance Ministry tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.

The comments come after thousands of residents of the mostly ultra-Orthodox city held a funeral procession for an important rabbi and hundreds attended his burial early Sunday morning.

“We are having more than a few problems with ultra-Orthodox society, in areas like Bnei Brak,” says Shai Babad.

“Some of the [government] discussion was talking about how we could put a closure in place and isolate those areas,” he tells the Knesset committee.