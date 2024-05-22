The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
War cabinet convenes tonight in bid to revive hostage talks
The high-level war cabinet will gather tonight, with the ongoing impasse in the hostage talks at the top of the agenda.
The Israeli hostage negotiating team is pushing to receive a new mandate from the war cabinet to renew negotiations based off the previous proposal, following amendments by Israel and Hamas.
The fundamental difference between the sides remains Israel’s desire to only accept a temporary ceasefire and Hamas’s prime demand for a permanent end to the war.
Father of abducted soldier to PM: You keep saying what you won’t accept. What are you prepared to say ‘yes’ to?
Eli Albag, whose daughter Liri is one of the five soldiers in the video released today showing their abduction on October 7, demands that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provide the public with answers.
For 229 days, Netanyahu has said what he is not willing to accept in exchange for a hostage deal. “Tell us what you are willing to accept!” Albag shouts in an interview with Channel 12.
Albag says there’s no other way to return the hostages other than for Israel to agree to end the war. He laments that the government refuses to do so and is instead continuing to send soldiers to places in Gaza that the IDF previously cleared of Hamas fighters only for them to lose their lives in vain.
Herzog on footage of soldiers’ abduction: ‘The world must look at this cruel atrocity’
“The world must look at this cruel atrocity. Those who care about women’s rights must speak out. All those who believe in freedom must speak out, and do everything possible to bring all of the hostages home now,” President Isaac Herzog says in a statement, reacting to the release of footage showing the abduction of five female IDF soldiers by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is “shocked” by the video.
“We will continue to do everything to bring them home. The brutality of the Hamas terrorists only strengthens my determination to fight with all my might until Hamas is eliminated and to ensure that what we saw tonight will never happen again.”
Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4, with Labour expected to win
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a national election, naming July 4 as the date for a vote his governing Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.
Ending months of speculation as to when he would call a new poll, Sunak, 44, stood outside his Downing Street office and announced he was calling the election earlier than some had expected, a risky strategy with his party behind in the polls.
“Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future,” he says, listing what he considers to be the highlights of his time in government, including the introduction of the so-called furlough scheme that helped businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will have a general election on July 4.”
Sunak heads into the election not only far behind the Labour Party in the polls, but also somewhat isolated from some in his party, increasingly dependent on a small team of advisers to steer him through what is set to be an ugly campaign.
But he seems to have decided that, given some economic gains, such as inflation falling and the economy growing at its fastest pace in almost three years, now was the time to take a risk and present his agenda for a new term formally to voters.
The former investment banker and finance minister took office less than two years ago, and since then has struggled to define what he stands for, becoming increasingly frustrated that what he sees as his successes have failed to be appreciated.
Both parties have all but kicked off campaigning for an election, with the attack lines on the economy and on defense already firmly drawn.
Sunak and his government accuse Labour of being poised to increase taxes, if in government, and that the party would not be a safe pair of hands for Britain in an increasingly dangerous world as it lacks a plan, charges the opposition denies.
Labour accuses the government of 14 years of economic mismanagement, leaving people worse off, with a series of chaotic administrations that have failed to give the stability businesses have craved to spur economic growth.
If Labour wins the election, Britain, once known for its political stability, will have had six prime ministers in eight years for the first time since the 1830s.
IDF announces deaths of three soldiers killed fighting in northern Gaza earlier today
Three Israeli soldiers were killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip today, the military announces.
The slain troops are named as:
Master Sgt. (res.) Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit, from Tel Aviv.
Cpt. Israel Yudkin, 22, an officer in the Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, from Kfar Chabad.
Staff Sgt. Eliyahu Haim Emsallem, 21, of the Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, from Ra’anana.
Emsallem and Yudkin were killed in a Hamas sniper attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun. Another soldier of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was seriously wounded in the same incident, the IDF says.
DeRowe was killed by an explosive device in a building in northern Gaza. The military says another soldier of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion and a Yahalom reservist were also seriously wounded in the same blast.
Their deaths bring the toll of slain troops in the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas and during operations along the Gaza border to 286. A civilian Defense Ministry contractor has also been killed in the Strip.
Arab and EU ministers to discuss Gaza war, peace efforts
Ministers from Arab states will meet with European Union counterparts in Brussels on Monday to try to forge a common path on ending the war in Gaza and building lasting peace, a senior EU official says.
Representatives from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates will join a regular meeting of foreign ministers from the 27-member EU, says Sven Koopmans, the EU’s special representative for the Middle East peace process.
Koopmans says the gathering was one of a series at which Arab and European countries were seeking common positions on ways to end the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“Our assignment is to see how we can build a coalition where we try collectively to contribute (to peace efforts) without putting people in a corner,” Koopmans tells Reuters.
The EU has been riven by divisions over the war in Gaza, which followed Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7.
Koopmans says EU members agreed on core priorities such as ending the war, avoiding a regional war and working towards a peace settlement in which Israel and a Palestinian state would live side by side.
“We may have different positions on recognition but we have unanimity on the need for a Palestinian state,” he says.
Koopmans declines to provide details about Monday’s discussions, but said a major effort involving the United States and Arab and European countries is necessary to establish peace.
“Nobody alone is sufficient. But if we work together, and we are working on doing something concretely together, maybe we’re just about sufficient, at least to get things started,” he says.
Gantz pledges to revive hostage talks after ‘stomach-turning’ video of soldiers’ abduction
War cabinet minister Benny Gantz says his “stomach turned” when he first saw the video of five female hostages being taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and that he will not stop thinking about the captives until they are all returned.
“But the responsibility of leaders is not just to look the reality in the eye, it is to create a different reality, even when it means making difficult decisions. And that is our responsibility,” he writes on X.
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urges Egypt to do everything it can to make sure humanitarian aid is flowing into Gaza.
Blinken tells a hearing in the House of Representatives that fighting near the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which Israel seized earlier this month, had made the environment for providing assistance challenging.
“So we need to find a way to make sure that the assistance that would go through Rafah can get through safely, but we do strongly urge our Egyptian partners to do everything that they can on their end of things to make sure that assistance is flowing,” Blinken said.
Yesterday, a senior US official briefing reporters offered very rare criticism of Egypt over what they said was Cairo’s withholding of UN humanitarian assistance from Gaza.
“What should be going into Kerem Shalom is the UN assistance, which is now in Egypt. Egypt is holding that back until the Rafah crossing situation settles out,” the senior administration official says.
“We do not believe that aid should be held back for any reason whatsoever. Kerem Shalom is open. The Israelis have it open. And that aid should be going through Kerem Shalom,” the official adds.
Knesset passes law aimed at cracking down on illegal employment of Palestinians
The Knesset passes a law to stiffen penalties for people who illegally transport, lodge or employ illegal aliens — a move likely aimed at Palestinians from the West Bank working in Israel without a permit.
According to the legislation, which passes its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum 18-9, under certain circumstances those found guilty of transporting or harboring people in Israel illegally can have their business permits revoked for up to a year — double the period previously stipulated by law.
In addition, courts may now order “the confiscation of property related to the offense,” including cars and apartments.
As long as employers do not face financial penalties “there will be no change,” says Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky, the bill’s sponsor. Every Israeli violating the law should know “that he will pay for it.”
Illegal residents are “ticking bombs that carry out terrorist attacks and murder our people,” says parliamentary whip Ofir Katz. “No more. We will no longer allow the blood of our brothers and sisters to be spilled because of criminals greedy for money.”
PM says Spain, Ireland and Norway ‘rewarding terror’ by recognizing Palestinian state
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Spain, Ireland and Norway’s plans to recognize a Palestinian state are “a reward for terrorism.”
“Eighty percent of the Palestinians in [the West Bank] support the terrible massacre of October 7,” he says, citing a poll from shortly after the terror onslaught.
“This evil must not be given a country. It will be a terror state. It will try to repeat the October 7 massacre, and we will not agree to that.”
“A reward for terrorism will not bring peace, and it will not stop us from defeating Hamas either,” Netanyahu declares in a video statement
