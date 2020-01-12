4 Jews injured in brawl with locals in Uman, Ukraine

Four Jews are lightly injured in the Ukrainian city of Uman in a violent altercation with a group of non-Jewish locals.

The incident happened Friday night, JewishNews.com.ua reports today.

Violence broke out between the four Jews and as many as 30 men, some of them wielding clubs, the report says. The incident began as a dispute between a Jewish person and a non-Jewish local. Both parties called on friends and a brawl ensued, according to the report.

Police were called and arrived at the scene. The report did not say whether any arrests were made.

About 40,000 Jews from Israel and beyond arrive in Uman each year in autumn for the Jewish New Year. They gather there because it is the burial place of Rabbi Nachman, an 18th-century luminary and founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.

Uman also has a permanent Jewish population of several hundred people, almost all from Israel.

Friction between the non-Jewish population of Uman and the Jewish locals and tourists have resulted in multiple cases of violence, some of them anti-Semitic.

