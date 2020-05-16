The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.
468 more coronavirus fatalities bring UK death toll to 34,466
LONDON — British authorities have reported 468 more COVID-19 fatalities in their latest daily update, bringing the country’s overall death toll to 34,466.
The deaths include those in hospitals, nursing and care homes and the wider community.
The health department says today another 3,451 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, putting the total at 240,161.
Britain has Europe’s highest death toll and most confirmed cases.
48 patients at rehabilitation hospital enter quarantine after worker tests positive for virus
A social worker at Reut Medical Center in Tel Aviv tests positive for the coronavirus, sending 48 patients in the rehabilitation department where she works into quarantine.
Iran sentences dual French-Iranian citizenship to 6 years in prison on security charges
An Iranian court has sentenced a prominent researcher with dual French-Iranian citizenship to six years in prison on security charges, her lawyer says.
Fariba Adelkhah was sentenced to five years for “gathering and collusion” against the country’s security and one year for “spreading propaganda” against the Islamic system, her lawyer, Saeed Dehghan, tells The Associated Press today.
Dehghan says Adelkhah will appeal the ruling.
Iran, which doesn’t recognize dual nationality for its citizens, has a track record of detaining dual nationals or those with ties to the West.
Iranian officials disclosed in July that Adelkhah had been arrested on espionage charges. Those charges were later dropped but security-related charges remained against her.
Adelkhah and her French fellow researcher Roland Marchal were in Iran’s Evin Prison since last year but authorities released Marchal in March in an apparent prisoner swap for Iranian Jalal Ruhollahnejad, who had been held in France.
Dehghan said Adelkhah has been in high spirits since the release of Marchal. He said she is working as a librarian in the women’s ward of the prison and teaching French to female prisoners.
In December, Adelkhah, an anthropologist who often traveled to Iran to do research, went on a hunger strike to protest her and Marchal’s detention.
“Despite ending her 50-day hunger strike, she is still suffering from its consequences like damage to her kidneys,“ says Dehghan.
Marchal was arrested when he tried to visit Adelkhah, French officials revealed in October. He was held in a men’s ward in Evin on charges of spreading propaganda.
In December, France summoned the Iranian ambassador to Paris to say it considered the months-long detention of Adelkhah and Marchal “unacceptable” and sought permission for consular officials to visit them.
30,000 Israelis flock to parks, nature reserves amid sweltering heat
Some 30,000 Israelis visited national parks and nature reserves today, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority says, amid a heatwave throughout the country.
Due to the sweltering temperatures, numerous hiking trails in the north, Judean footfills and Judean Mountains were closed to visitors.
A number of Israelis nevertheless flocked to natural springs in the mountains around Jerusalem, according to the Ynet news site.
Parks and nature reserves were allowed to reopen last week after being ordered closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid the hot and dry weather, a number of fires broke out in various locations around the country, though they all had been extinguished or brought under control, the website reported.
Thousands protest in Bosnia against Mass for Croatia’s pro-Nazi WWII regime
Thousands march in Bosnia to protest against a Mass being held to honor Croatia’s Nazi collaborators and civilians killed after World War II.
The annual service, usually held in Austria at the site of the Croatian regime’s last stand, was moved to Sarajevo because of coronavirus restrictions in Austria.
Croatian groups gather each year for the commemorations, co-organized by the Catholic Church in Bosnia and Croatia, often brandishing Nazi memorabilia.
The Nazi-hunting Simon Wiesenthal Center urged the Bosnian government to ban the Mass, labeling it a “travesty of memory and justice.”
The service provoked outrage from most political parties, Jewish leaders, the Serbian Orthodox Church and anti-fascist NGOs, who hold a march during the Mass in central Sarajevo.
“In Sarajevo, a multi-ethnic and anti-fascist city, there is no room for fascism,” local Jewish leader Boris Kozemjakin, who took part in the march, tells AFP.
Sarajevo Archbishop Vinko Puljic, who held the Mass in the Bosnian capital’s cathedral, earlier rejected the accusations and said praying for victims’ souls did not mean approval of their acts.
“No one has the right to neglect the victims for whom we pray today,” Puljic said during the Mass.
“We want that double standards in respecting the victims of hatred and massacre be stopped.”
Meanwhile, the marchers, who rallied despite a ban on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, sing songs linked to the anti-Nazi struggle.
“Death to Fascism, Freedom to People!” they chant.
Spain PM to seek one-month extension of state of emergency
MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says he’ll ask Parliament for what he hopes will be the last extension of the state of emergency.
Sánchez says he’ll seek the support of the legislature to support a one-month extension of the state of emergency that gives his government extraordinary powers to maintain the nation’s two-month lockdown. Previously, Sánchez received parliamentary support for two-week extensions to the state of emergency that took effect on March 14 and expires May 24.
Spanish health authorities report 102 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 today, taking Spain’s death toll to 27,563. Over a month ago Spain, had more than 900 deaths a day before the lockdown measures for an outbreak that’s infected a confirmed 276,505.
Support for Sánchez’s minority, left-wing coalition government has been waning with each vote to extend the state of emergency. But the Socialist leader managed to salvage a key vote two weeks ago by striking last-minute deals with two smaller parties.
