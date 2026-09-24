Another round of strikes on Iran ‘matter of time,’ Israeli source tells Saudi outlet

An additional round of strikes against Iran is “a matter of time,” an unnamed Israeli source tells the Al-Hadath Saudi news channel.

The source says Iran is increasingly moving components of its nuclear program to Pickaxe Mountain, which was not bombed in the war that began in February, nor in last year’s war.

After Israel and the US struck Iran’s nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June 2025, Iran hasn’t given IAEA inspectors access to nuclear sites that were affected by the strikes. The IAEA also has been unable to verify the status of Iran’s stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium since the June bombing.

US President Donald Trump has said he may order a strike on Pickaxe ​Mountain.