Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Anti-vaxxer sued over smear campaign against top Health Ministry official

25 January 2022, 4:40 pm Edit
Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at the Health Ministry, addresses a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on November 28, 2021. (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset Spokesperson)
Prosecutors file a NIS 250,000 ($78,500) lawsuit on behalf of senior Health Ministry official Sharon Alroy-Preis against an anti-vaccine activist who is accused of leading a smear campaign against her.

Yosefa Barak-Tamir allegedly published “false and offensive social media posts against Dr. Alroy-Preis, while using her relatives, including her underage son,” as part of a “systematic campaign that included over 60 publications meant to smear Dr. Alroy-Preis,” according to prosecutors.

One of the posts allegedly said: “Your time is running up, psychoPreis.”

