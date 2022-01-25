Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

As tensions rage, Russia launches new military drills near Ukraine, in Crimea

By AFP 25 January 2022, 3:01 pm Edit

The Russian military says it has launched exercises involving some 6,000 troops and at least 60 fighter jets in southern Russia near Ukraine and in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Russian news agencies quote the southern military district describing the live-fire drills as a combat readiness check, as tensions rage between Moscow and the West over Crimea.

