Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Biden not concerned upheaval in Israel will descend into civil war, says official

By Jacob Magid 27 March 2023, 7:29 pm Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US correspondent

US President Joe Biden is not concerned that the current uproar in Israel will deteriorate into a civil war, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says.

Kirby is asked the question during a briefing with reporters.

He says the protests over the past several months have demonstrated Israel’s strong democratic foundations.

Kirby says the legislation currently being advanced by the coalition “flies in the face of the whole idea of checks and balances.”

