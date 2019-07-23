British Jews congratulate Boris Johnson on PM nod

British Jews congratulate former foreign secretary Boris Johnson for his election as the head of the Conservative Party, which ensures his succession of Theresa May as prime minister.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews says in a statement: “We wish Boris Johnson every success as Prime Minister at this critical time for our country. We have had a long and positive relationship with Mr. Johnson as both Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary and we look forward to this continuing as he enters Downing Street.”

The Liberal Judaism movement of the United Kingdom reacts more coolly to the news Tuesday about Johnson, a right-wing politician who recently angered many left-leaning Jews and others when he compared veiled Muslim women to “letterboxes” during a debate.

Liberal Judaism UK “looks forward to working with @BorisJohnson, the new Prime Minister, as we have with Prime Ministers over the last decade,” the movement tweets.

— JTA