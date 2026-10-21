‘Bullet in your head’: Yisrael Beytenu says Liberman received new death threats

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has received a series of death threats, his party says, announcing that another complaint has been submitted to the Knesset sergeant-at-arms, who is responsible for the security of lawmakers, six days before the election.

According to the party, the threats include messages telling the opposition leader, “Only when you get a bullet in your head will you shut your mouth, you Nazi bastard who hates Judaism,” and “To the gallows today.”

Other messages read, “Your life is coming to an end, you thieving son of a bitch,” and “D-I-E, you bulldog. May the womb that bore you burn, you descendant of Amalek,” invoking the biblical enemy of the Israelites.

“We must not wait for words to turn into actions,” Yisrael Beytenu says in a statement, demanding “immediate and decisive action” against those responsible.

“No threat will silence Liberman or intimidate us. We will continue to speak the truth and work for Israel’s security and universal conscription,” the party adds.

The threats follow similar incidents in recent months. In September, Liberman’s party filed a police complaint after he received a message threatening his execution. Fellow opposition leaders Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan have also faced numerous death threats.