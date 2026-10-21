Projectile hit tanker near Strait of Hormuz, maritime agency says

A ship was struck on Wednesday by “an unknown projectile” off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire, a British maritime security agency says.

The tanker, 11 nautical miles (around 20 kilometers) off the town of Bukha, is “now at anchor,” the UKMTO reports.

“All crew are reported as safe. There is no reported environmental impact at this time,” it says.