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Citing mental illness, Jerusalem court acquits Israeli man filmed attacking French nun

27 August 2026, 2:40 am 1 Edit
A nun seen with a bruise to the head (left) after a man allegedly attacked her near King David's Tomb in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 28, 2026. (Screenshot/Israel Police)
A nun seen with a bruise to the head (left) after a man allegedly attacked her near King David's Tomb in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 28, 2026. (Screenshot/Israel Police)

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has acquitted an Israeli man who was filmed assaulting a French nun in the capital’s Old City in April, concluding that he suffers from mental illness and ordered that he be hospitalized in a psychiatric facility for six years.

In his ruling, Judge Ofir Tishler accepted testimony from a psychiatrist who determined that Yona Schreiber was in a psychotic state when he carried out the attack.

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of an uptick of attacks and harassment of Christians in Israel by Jewish extremists.

The phenomenon has included extremists spitting at Christian clergy and holy sites, with the latest example of this filmed on Tuesday outside the Saint James Monastery in the Old City’s Armenian Quarter.

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